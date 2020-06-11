Genesee County resident who attended “March for Justice” tests positive for COVID-19

FILE – This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. (NIAID-RML via AP)

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WIVB)–A Genesee County resident who attended the “March for Justice” event in Batavia on Sunday, June 7, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to the County’s Health Department.

The individual exhibited symptoms at the event, officials say, but did not know they were positive before attending the march.

According to the Health Department, the individual was reportedly wearing a mask from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the entire time they were at the event.

In the county, three close contacts have been placed under mandatory quarantine, and two additional close contacts live outside of Genesee County.

County officials tell News 4, although the exposure risk is low, anyone who attended the “March for Justice” is encouraged to monitor their symptoms for 14 days from the event, which is June 21.

If symptoms develop, contact your primary care provider, or click here, to find a testing site near you.

Troy Licastro is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2018. See more of his work here.