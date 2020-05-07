Goodwill and Colvin Cleaners delivering scrubs to ECMC tomorrow

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Representatives from the Goodwill of Western New York and Colvin Cleaners will deliver 400 scrubs to ECMC for frontline workers battling COVID on Friday.

Organizers of the delivery say the scrubs are coming from the Goodwill’s eleven area stores that are currently closed.

Colvin Cleaners sanitized, pressed, and hung the scrubs to prepare them for delivery.

“We wanted to find a way to help and show our appreciation during this time of crisis. We realized we could do that by gathering up all the scrubs that had been donated to us and use them to help the medical community since our stores are temporarily closed at this time,” said Linda Maraszek, Goodwill Marketing & Community Relations Manager.

The delivery will be at 10 a.m.

