Gov. Cuomo announces lowest single-day COVID positivity rate reported for NYS since Nov. 3

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Saturday announced that the statewide positivity rate Friday was 1.60%, the lowest since November 3.
“New York is beating back COVID every single day as more people take the vaccine and we continue to keep the positivity and hospitalization rates down,” Governor Cuomo said. “The numbers are all trending in the right direction, and as a result we’re able to open the valves on our reopening even more and increase capacity for different industries. This is all great news, but now is not the time to let our guard down. COVID is still a very real threat, and I urge everyone to stay vigilant and keep practicing the behaviors we know slow the spread of the virus.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 232,942
- Total Positive – 3,725
- Percent Positive – 1.60%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.89%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,729 (-108)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -565
- Patients Newly Admitted – 321
- Number ICU – 658 (-8)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 417 (-6)
- Total Discharges – 175,876 (+370)
- Deaths – 25
- Total Deaths – 42,018
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|87
|0.01%
|30%
|Central New York
|55
|0.01%
|32%
|Finger Lakes
|215
|0.02%
|40%
|Long Island
|389
|0.01%
|35%
|Mid-Hudson
|283
|0.01%
|45%
|Mohawk Valley
|33
|0.01%
|38%
|New York City
|1305
|0.02%
|33%
|North Country
|24
|0.01%
|56%
|Southern Tier
|84
|0.01%
|49%
|Western New York
|254
|0.02%
|32%
|Statewide
|2729
|0.01%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|241
|210
|13%
|Central New York
|233
|180
|23%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|221
|44%
|Long Island
|848
|637
|25%
|Mid-Hudson
|665
|420
|37%
|Mohawk Valley
|97
|80
|18%
|New York City
|2,551
|1904
|25%
|North Country
|53
|20
|62%
|Southern Tier
|115
|66
|43%
|Western New York
|545
|366
|33%
|Statewide
|5,745
|4104
|29%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Capital Region
|1.57%
|1.50%
|1.55%
|Central New York
|1.48%
|1.48%
|1.50%
|Finger Lakes
|2.87%
|2.81%
|2.91%
|Long Island
|2.08%
|2.05%
|1.97%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.13%
|2.06%
|1.95%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.50%
|1.49%
|1.52%
|New York City
|1.94%
|1.89%
|1.83%
|North Country
|1.84%
|1.87%
|2.10%
|Southern Tier
|0.76%
|0.74%
|0.71%
|Western New York
|3.56%
|3.49%
|3.44%
|Statewide
|1.98%
|1.93%
|1.89%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|FRIDAY
|Bronx
|1.94%
|1.88%
|1.78%
|Brooklyn
|2.33%
|2.28%
|2.23%
|Manhattan
|1.12%
|1.09%
|1.10%
|Queens
|2.08%
|2.02%
|1.94%
|Staten Island
|2.40%
|2.28%
|2.21%
Of the 2,036,219 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,159
|31
|Allegany
|3,299
|17
|Broome
|17,975
|29
|Cattaraugus
|5,399
|25
|Cayuga
|6,049
|15
|Chautauqua
|8,635
|16
|Chemung
|7,361
|19
|Chenango
|3,288
|20
|Clinton
|4,693
|10
|Columbia
|3,894
|5
|Cortland
|3,624
|2
|Delaware
|2,266
|8
|Dutchess
|28,698
|58
|Erie
|86,439
|272
|Essex
|1,537
|3
|Franklin
|2,483
|12
|Fulton
|4,215
|7
|Genesee
|5,221
|21
|Greene
|3,255
|17
|Hamilton
|303
|0
|Herkimer
|4,994
|7
|Jefferson
|5,668
|33
|Lewis
|2,557
|12
|Livingston
|4,189
|17
|Madison
|4,385
|7
|Monroe
|63,999
|216
|Montgomery
|4,079
|12
|Nassau
|180,605
|232
|Niagara
|19,138
|60
|NYC
|914,892
|1,556
|Oneida
|21,892
|42
|Onondaga
|37,232
|107
|Ontario
|7,129
|18
|Orange
|47,264
|66
|Orleans
|2,932
|9
|Oswego
|7,221
|19
|Otsego
|3,312
|6
|Putnam
|10,427
|11
|Rensselaer
|10,928
|16
|Rockland
|46,319
|51
|Saratoga
|14,789
|29
|Schenectady
|12,717
|29
|Schoharie
|1,609
|9
|Schuyler
|1,017
|3
|Seneca
|1,934
|3
|St. Lawrence
|6,363
|11
|Steuben
|6,552
|23
|Suffolk
|197,356
|261
|Sullivan
|6,400
|14
|Tioga
|3,578
|11
|Tompkins
|4,151
|11
|Ulster
|13,517
|37
|Warren
|3,488
|6
|Washington
|2,973
|11
|Wayne
|5,457
|15
|Westchester
|127,817
|153
|Wyoming
|3,405
|12
|Yates
|1,141
|3
Friday, 25 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State—the lowest one-day death toll since November 13, 2020—bringing the total to 42,018. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|5
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|4
|Oneida
|2
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|4
|Rensselaer
|1
|Suffolk
|1