Gov. Cuomo announces U.K. variant of COVID-19 found in Niagara County

(WIVB)– New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday, new cases of the U.K. variant of COVID-19 have been found in New York, including Niagara County.

The governor made the announcement during an update on New York’s progress in fighting the pandemic.

He says cases of the U.K. variant have been found in Long Island, New York City, Westchester, Saratoga, Tompkins, Niagara, Onondaga, Essex and Warren Counties.

This brings the total cases of the U.K. variant statewide to 42.

News 4 reached out to Niagara County for comment, they say there is no additional information to share.