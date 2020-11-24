Gov. Cuomo calls for little activity during holidays

Governor Andrew Cuomo continues to stress the need for people to stay home and spend Thanksgiving with members of their own families.

He gave a stern warning for the state during his daily update.

However, we’re still waiting to learn if parts of Erie County will switch to the red zone before the holiday.

The governor says experts suggest COVID-19 infections to surge 20% during the holidays.

He says that would bring the state’s positivity rate to 12%.

Cuomo says Thanskgiving starts 37 days of activity that he’s very concerned about.

“After Thanksgiving, you go right to the Christmas season. Music changes, shopping everybody starts. And then that increased activity goes all the way through New Year’s Eve, New Year’s Day,” Cuomo said.

Cuomo also pointed out that even the White House is encouraging people have small gatherings.