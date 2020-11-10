Gov. Cuomo: COVID-19 positivity rate for Erie County’s yellow-zone was 7.47 percent on Monday

(WIVB) – Western New York’s COVID-19 positivity rate for Monday was 5.7 percent, according to information from Gov. Cuomo’s office.

The rolling average is 4.2 percent.

In Erie County’s “yellow-zone” focus area, that number was 7.47 percent. The seven-day rolling average for the yellow zone is 6.22 percent.

For all of Erie County, the daily rate is 6.4 percent and the rolling average is 4.8 percent.

According to the state’s data, Erie County had 390 new coronavirus cases. Six people died from COVID-19 in Erie County on Monday.

On Monday, 32 people statewide died from COVID-19.