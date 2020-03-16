1  of  2
Gov. Cuomo delaying village elections until April primary election

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo issued an executive order delaying village elections statewide until the April 28 primary election amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our top priority has been keeping New Yorkers safe and stopping the spread of the novel coronavirus,” Governor Cuomo said.

Public health officials have been clear reducing density is one of the most effective ways to stop the spread, the governor says.

Cuomo added, “delaying village elections will help ensure poll workers and voters are not potentially exposed to the virus and at the same time maintain integrity in our election system.”

