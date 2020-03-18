Gov. Cuomo directs temporary closure of malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 2: New York state Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference on the first confirmed case of COVID-19 in New York on March 2, 2020 in New York City. A female health worker in her 30s who had traveled in Iran contracted the virus and is now isolated at home with symptoms of COVID-19, but is not in serious condition. Cuomo said in a statement that the patient “has been in a controlled situation since arriving to New York.” (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today by 8 p.m. Thursday, all indoor portions of malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys will temporarily close.

Joining the decision is the governor’s from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey.

Cuomo’s office says this follows Monday’s directive limiting crowd capacity for social gatherings to 50 people, temporarily closing movie theaters, gyms, casinos, and service for bars and restaurants as well.

“It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.’ We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region,” Cuomo said.