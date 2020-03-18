Gov. Cuomo directs temporary closure of malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today by 8 p.m. Thursday, all indoor portions of malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys will temporarily close.
Joining the decision is the governor’s from Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and New Jersey.
Cuomo’s office says this follows Monday’s directive limiting crowd capacity for social gatherings to 50 people, temporarily closing movie theaters, gyms, casinos, and service for bars and restaurants as well.
“It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.’ We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region,” Cuomo said.