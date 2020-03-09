Gov. Cuomo introduces NYS-branded hand sanitizer as number of positive cases grows to 142

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — It might be a little harder to find hand sanitizer in stores with the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, but the state has proposed a solution — its own product.

On Monday morning, Gov. Cuomo took time to announce “NYS Clean” hand sanitizer, which he calls a “superior product” to those on the market.

“It’s much cheaper for us to make it ourselves,” Cuomo said.

100,000 gallons of the sanitizer will be produced every week. It will be provided to government agencies, schools, prisons and others.

Although more than 100 people were quarantined in Erie County alone, none of the 142 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the state are in western New York.

Six percent of the people who tested positive were hospitalized; that’s eight people.

“This is basically pneumonia,” Cuomo said. “When is pneumonia dangerous? When you have an underlying illness.”

The Governor downplayed the fears many have had over the coronavirus, noting the amount of recoveries versus deaths around the world.

“This panic that you see is unwarranted,” Cuomo said during the conference.

During the conference, Cuomo announced a new policy, where if a student tests positive for coronavirus, his or her school will be closed for a 24-hour period so an assessment can be performed.

At that point, a determination about whether or not to close the school for longer will be made.