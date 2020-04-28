Gov. Cuomo lays out what needs to happen as the state moves closer to reopening

(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says state officials have been designing a reopening system based on data and facts especially as we approach the May 15th deadline for NY PAUSE.

Cuomo laid out 12 different points that need to happen as we move closer toward reopening New York State, including a 14-day decline in cases per CDC guidelines, what kind of precautions businesses must put in place, and having regional coordination when it comes to things like schools and testing.

The governor says we can’t let emotion drive the reopening process, instead, we must continue to gather facts and data.

Cuomo says he will make a decision on what will happen to schools across the state by the end of the week.

At this time they’re closed until May 15 under NY PAUSE but he says all businesses can’t open without schools due to childcare concerns.