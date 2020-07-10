Gov. Cuomo: New York will send COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida

NEW YORK, NY – JULY 6: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo speaks during a COVID-19 briefing on July 6, 2020 in New York City. On the 128th day since the first confirmed case in New York and on the first day of phase 3 of the reopening, Gov. Cuomo asked New Yorkers to continue to be smart while citing the rise of infections in other states. (Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Friday that New York state will send the COVID-19 medication Remdesivir to Florida as the state struggles with a resurgence of cases.

According to the governor’s office, Florida is waiting for a further supply from the federal government and New York will provide enough Remdesivir to help the state care for 280 COVID-19 patients until the federal shipment arrives. New York’s shipment of the medication will arrive in Florida Saturday, officials say.

“When New York was climbing the COVID mountain with no end in sight and resources were scarce, we were incredibly moved by the generosity of states around the country that stepped up to provide supplies and medical personnel in our time of need,” Gov. Cuomo said in a press release. “Thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of the people of New York – and the assistance of those states – we bent the curve. With continued discipline of wearing masks and social distancing, along with a phased, data-driven reopening, New York’s numbers have remained low and steady. I said at the time that we would return the favor if and when other states needed help. Today, on behalf of all New Yorkers, we will deploy Remdesivir to help Florida care for patients as it waits for further supply from the federal government. We will stand by our fellow Americans every step of the way as our nation fights COVID-19 together.”

Officials say the supply New York state is providing will allow Florida to care for patients through Saturday.