Gov. Cuomo: NY COVID-19 deaths hit new low since earlier this year

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced on Monday morning that COVID-19 deaths in the state have hit a new low since earlier this year.

On Sunday, two deaths occurred as a result of COVID-19.

In addition to this, Gov. Cuomo says the latest infection rate is 0.88 percent. The continually low infection rate led the Governor to announce this past Friday that schools are permitted to reopen.

But even so, he says that schools could end up closed again if the infection rate gets too high.

Some are still being held back from opening their doors due to the fact that they haven’t submitted a reopening plan.

In his latest update, Gov. Cuomo says 107 of the state’s 700+ school districts fit this category. If they don’t submit a plan by this Friday, they won’t reopen in the fall.

