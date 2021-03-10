Gov. Cuomo: NY is making “significant progress” in vaccination rate, keeping infection rate down

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, file photo, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a press conference before the opening of a mass COVID-19 vaccination site in the Queens borough of New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool, File)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office shared an update on the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday morning.

“We’re working hard every day to get New York’s infection rate down while increasing the vaccination rate, and the state is making significant progress in that ongoing footrace. But even as we gain more supply of the vaccine, grow our distribution network and get more shots in arms, New Yorkers need to stay vigilant, so that we don’t lose an inch of that progress. We’re expanding eligibility and continually extending our efforts to get the vaccine to underserved communities, and until every New Yorker is vaccinated I encourage everyone to keep washing their hands, wearing masks and social distancing as we get through this fight together.”

Gov. Andrew Cuomo
  • Test Results Reported – 205,616
  • Total Positive – 6,489
  • Percent Positive – 3.16%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.11%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 4,798 (-101)
  • Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -525
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 561
  • Hospital Counties – 53
  • Number ICU – 999 (-12)
  • Number ICU with Intubation – 686 (+11)
  • Total Discharges – 151,354 (+541)
  • Deaths – 58
  • Total Deaths – 39,230
RegionCOVID Patients Currently in Hospital in RegionCOVID Patients as Percent of Region PopulationPercent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
Capital Region950.01%34%
Central New York460.01%33%
Finger Lakes1580.01%42%
Long Island8140.03%35%
Mid-Hudson4700.02%44%
Mohawk Valley640.01%42%
New York City2,8850.03%31%
North Country390.01%60%
Southern Tier890.01%52%
Western New York1380.01%38%
Statewide4,7980.02%36%

ICU Bed Occupancy and Capacity

RegionTotal ICU Beds in RegionTotal Occupied ICU Beds in RegionPercent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
Capital Region240200 17%
Central New York262173 35%
Finger Lakes397244 37%
Long Island854670 23%
Mid-Hudson680403 41%
Mohawk Valley9765 32%
New York City2,6001,999 23%
North Country5731 54%
Southern Tier12669 52%
Western New York545312 42%
Statewide5,8584,166 29%

7-Day Average Positivity Rates

REGIONSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Capital Region1.97%1.98%1.88%
Central New York0.94%0.94%0.89%
Finger Lakes1.72%1.70%1.62%
Long Island4.28%4.23%4.25%
Mid-Hudson4.27%4.29%4.32%
Mohawk Valley1.51%1.51%1.49%
New York City4.00%3.92%3.86%
North Country2.54%2.41%2.21%
Southern Tier0.79%0.78%0.79%
Western New York1.95%1.96%1.85%
Statewide3.19%3.16%3.11%

7-Day Average Positivity Rates (NYC)

BOROUGHSUNDAYMONDAYTUESDAY
Bronx4.71%4.83%4.57%
Brooklyn3.98%4.05%3.94%
Manhattan2.53%2.48%2.52%
Queens4.13%4.20%4.10%
Staten Island4.35%4.58%4.44%

Positive Tests By County

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany21,40349
Allegany2,9393
Broome15,62084
Cattaraugus4,51811
Cayuga5,4495
Chautauqua7,48610
Chemung6,50812
Chenango2,52717
Clinton3,84313
Columbia3,4796
Cortland3,2657
Delaware1,62611
Dutchess23,288104
Erie67,370196
Essex1,3742
Franklin2,1998
Fulton3,47210
Genesee4,50813
Greene2,7226
Hamilton2860
Herkimer4,6217
Jefferson4,9539
Lewis2,1144
Livingston3,6257
Madison3,9087
Monroe53,67577
Montgomery3,2844
Nassau154,288577
Niagara15,63723
NYC749,0113,420
Oneida20,03136
Onondaga32,94150
Ontario5,95015
Orange38,660207
Orleans2,4864
Oswego6,18120
Otsego2,54422
Putnam8,66146
Rensselaer9,31014
Rockland40,203193
Saratoga12,33833
Schenectady11,09316
Schoharie1,2634
Schuyler8750
Seneca1,6708
St. Lawrence5,74815
Steuben5,62112
Suffolk168,199598
Sullivan4,92916
Tioga2,8829
Tompkins3,55216
Ulster10,47449
Warren2,93914
Washington2,4268
Wayne4,5657
Westchester111,339369
Wyoming2,9114
Yates1,0282

Deaths

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Bronx8
Chautauqua1
Clinton1
Erie4
Kings9
Manhattan9
Nassau4
Niagara2
Onondaga1
Orange1
Queens12
Richmond1
Schenectady1
Suffolk2
Westchester2

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss