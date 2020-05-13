Gov. Cuomo: PPE is working, according to antibody test results

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — On Tuesday, 166 more New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19. 44 of them were nursing home patients.

During his latest update on Wednesday morning, Gov. Cuomo released new information on recent antibody tests. According to him, the results show that wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) is beneficial.

Thousands of people were tested for antibodies, which indicate that a person had previously contracted COVID-19. When comparing essential workers like New York State police and healthcare employees to the general population, essential workers had antibodies less often than everyone else.

The essential workers must wear masks and gloves, but not all members of the general population are obeying this state rule. So, in turn, Cuomo says the people who are wearing PPE are better protecting themselves from being infected.

