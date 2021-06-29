Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New York State is getting closer to defeating the COVID-19 pandemic for good every single day, but vaccinations remain key to our success and we need New Yorkers to step up and take the shot,” Governor Cuomo said. “We’re continuing to offer exciting incentives to people who take the vaccine across the state, and I encourage New Yorkers to take advantage of those opportunities. Getting vaccinated protects your friends, family and community, so everyone who hasn’t taken the shot yet should do so today.”
Tuesday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 54,196
- Total Positive – 275
- Percent Positive – 0.51%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 0.39%
- Patient Hospitalization – 362 (+16)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 53
- Patients in ICU – 91 (+2)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 42 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 184,783 (+38)
- Deaths – 3
- Total Deaths – 42,967
- Total vaccine doses administered – 21,088,810
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 42,477
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 438,518
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 69.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 63.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 65.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 57.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 52.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 59.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 53.7%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Sunday, June 27, 2021
|Monday, June 28, 2021
|Capital Region
|0.31%
|0.30%
|0.30%
|Central New York
|0.49%
|0.51%
|0.45%
|Finger Lakes
|0.39%
|0.45%
|0.43%
|Long Island
|0.36%
|0.37%
|0.36%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.34%
|0.34%
|0.32%
|Mohawk Valley
|0.36%
|0.37%
|0.43%
|New York City
|0.39%
|0.40%
|0.41%
|North Country
|0.66%
|0.77%
|0.78%
|Southern Tier
|0.44%
|0.42%
|0.42%
|Western New York
|0.26%
|0.27%
|0.27%
|Statewide
|0.38%
|0.39%
|0.39%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Saturday, June 26, 2021
|Sunday, June 27, 2021
|Monday, June 28, 2021
|Bronx
|0.33%
|0.33%
|0.33%
|Kings
|0.38%
|0.38%
|0.40%
|New York
|0.31%
|0.32%
|0.32%
|Queens
|0.39%
|0.41%
|0.42%
|Richmond
|0.79%
|0.80%
|0.88%
Monday, 275 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,097,215. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|24,733
|0
|Allegany
|3,562
|0
|Broome
|18,652
|0
|Cattaraugus
|5,723
|0
|Cayuga
|6,347
|2
|Chautauqua
|8,961
|0
|Chemung
|7,782
|2
|Chenango
|3,513
|1
|Clinton
|4,846
|0
|Columbia
|4,073
|0
|Cortland
|3,934
|0
|Delaware
|2,394
|1
|Dutchess
|29,508
|1
|Erie
|89,665
|5
|Essex
|1,595
|0
|Franklin
|2,564
|0
|Fulton
|4,428
|1
|Genesee
|5,441
|0
|Greene
|3,406
|0
|Hamilton
|316
|0
|Herkimer
|5,205
|0
|Jefferson
|6,171
|2
|Lewis
|2,822
|0
|Livingston
|4,533
|1
|Madison
|4,570
|0
|Monroe
|69,152
|6
|Montgomery
|4,256
|0
|Nassau
|183,963
|15
|Niagara
|20,058
|1
|NYC
|939,871
|169
|Oneida
|22,661
|6
|Onondaga
|39,030
|6
|Ontario
|7,410
|0
|Orange
|48,409
|4
|Orleans
|3,123
|0
|Oswego
|7,639
|0
|Otsego
|3,467
|0
|Putnam
|10,629
|1
|Rensselaer
|11,247
|0
|Rockland
|47,017
|3
|Saratoga
|15,409
|5
|Schenectady
|13,217
|0
|Schoharie
|1,701
|2
|Schuyler
|1,082
|0
|Seneca
|2,011
|0
|St. Lawrence
|6,665
|1
|Steuben
|6,968
|0
|Suffolk
|201,418
|20
|Sullivan
|6,691
|0
|Tioga
|3,842
|1
|Tompkins
|4,358
|0
|Ulster
|13,927
|1
|Warren
|3,673
|1
|Washington
|3,166
|0
|Wayne
|5,794
|0
|Westchester
|129,849
|14
|Wyoming
|3,588
|3
|Yates
|1,180
|0
Monday, three New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 42,967. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Kings
|1
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
Monday, 20,145 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,933 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|666045
|692
|618642
|885
|Central New York
|527983
|563
|492242
|767
|Finger Lakes
|676308
|654
|635662
|1035
|Long Island
|1512081
|3176
|1372219
|3042
|Mid-Hudson
|1221532
|2015
|1103949
|2467
|Mohawk Valley
|260644
|274
|243073
|372
|New York City
|5313531
|8878
|4798920
|14789
|North Country
|241068
|2950
|223518
|328
|Southern Tier
|345948
|317
|322593
|414
|Western New York
|731722
|626
|669771
|834
|Statewide
|11496862
|20145
|10480589
|24933
