Gov. Cuomo provides Tuesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Tuesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“The Delta variant of COVID-19 continues to spread and infect overwhelmingly unvaccinated New Yorkers, and that’s why it’s vital that everyone who is able should take the vaccine right away,” Governor Cuomo said. “Getting vaccinated helps not just you, but your friends, family and community. It is both easy to take and easily accessible in New York, so don’t delay—get the shot as soon as you can.”

 
Tuesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 68,369
  • Total Positive – 1,679
  • Percent Positive – 2.46%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 1.97%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 585 (+39)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 86
  • Patients in ICU – 118 (-5)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 45 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 186,399 (+60)
  • Deaths – 2
  • Total Deaths – 43,061
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 22,083,648
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 28,002
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 237,788
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 71.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 66.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 74.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 60.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 55.2%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 62.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 56.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSaturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021Monday, July 26, 2021
Capital Region2.44%2.47%2.61%
Central New York1.46%1.50%1.61%
Finger Lakes1.78%1.90%2.06%
Long Island2.23%2.27%2.36%
Mid-Hudson1.40%1.58%1.74%
Mohawk Valley1.11%1.24%1.23%
New York City1.71%1.84%1.92%
North Country1.37%1.42%1.45%
Southern Tier1.28%1.26%1.33%
Western New York2.10%2.18%2.25%
Statewide1.76%1.88%1.97%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSaturday, July 24, 2021Sunday, July 25, 2021Monday, July 26, 2021
Bronx1.73%1.71%1.79%
Kings1.67%1.97%2.04%
New York1.60%1.67%1.74%
Queens1.69%1.76%1.81%
Richmond2.42%2.50%2.71%

Monday, 1,679 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,123,130. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany24,94319
Allegany3,5760
Broome18,7649
Cattaraugus5,7671
Cayuga6,4037
Chautauqua8,9974
Chemung7,8340
Chenango3,5365
Clinton4,8701
Columbia4,1183
Cortland3,9580
Delaware2,4153
Dutchess29,77114
Erie90,34768
Essex1,6252
Franklin2,5721
Fulton4,4530
Genesee5,4530
Greene3,4615
Hamilton3160
Herkimer5,2423
Jefferson6,2415
Lewis2,8320
Livingston4,5532
Madison4,6032
Monroe69,73947
Montgomery4,2810
Nassau186,371162
Niagara20,1997
NYC955,092904
Oneida22,78511
Onondaga39,34828
Ontario7,4845
Orange48,85523
Orleans3,1421
Oswego7,6833
Otsego3,4823
Putnam10,7055
Rensselaer11,37015
Rockland47,38641
Saratoga15,62125
Schenectady13,3096
Schoharie1,7221
Schuyler1,0880
Seneca2,0263
St. Lawrence6,7316
Steuben7,0030
Suffolk203,447130
Sullivan6,7440
Tioga3,8621
Tompkins4,3963
Ulster14,07414
Warren3,7451
Washington3,1901
Wayne5,8323
Westchester130,96874
Wyoming3,6182
Yates1,1820

Monday, two New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,061. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Queens1
Suffolk1

Monday, 17,072 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 12,164 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative Increase over past 24 hours
TotalTotal
Capital Region684,681939639,190633
Central New York540,896409509,229230
Finger Lakes694,830684657,449403
Long Island1,590,7963,0091,449,0221,976
Mid-Hudson1,275,1482,2781,155,3211,418
Mohawk Valley268,173263251,354120
New York City5,589,0528,3125,092,8985,986
North Country250,700267230,013204
Southern Tier357,183303334,940195
Western New York756,956608701,386999
Statewide12,008,41517,07211,020,80212,164

