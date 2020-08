ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) -- New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo said in a telephone press conference with reporters on Friday that on Monday, bowling alleys would be allowed to open, and protocols for gyms opening would come on Monday as well.

Cuomo said that on Monday, bowling alleys would be able to open at a 50% capacity. Everyone must wear face coverings, and every other lane would be closed. Cuomo said that food and drinks could be consumed around the lanes, but bars would not be open, and that those bowling must stay at their lanes and with their parties. The bowling alley must also have cleaning protocols in place.