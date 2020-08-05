Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers – even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we learned from this crisis that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. Surging infection rates across the country threaten that progress, so we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Patient Hospitalization – 564 (-4)

Patients Newly Admitted – 82

Hospital Counties – 30

Number ICU – 134 (-5)

Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)

Total Discharges – 73,410 (+84)

Deaths – 4

Total Deaths – 25,179

Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGION SUNDAY MONDAY TUESDAY Capital Region 0.9% 1.1% 0.9% Central New York 0.7% 0.7% 0.5% Finger Lakes 0.8% 1.1% 0.5% Long Island 1.3% 1.3% 1.2% Mid-Hudson 0.9% 1.0% 0.8% Mohawk Valley 1.0% 1.7% 1.0% New York City 1.0% 1.0% 1.0% North Country 0.0% 0.6% 0.2% Southern Tier 0.9% 0.9% 0.5% Western New York 2.2% 1.1% 0.5%

The Governor also reportedly confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,225 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2556 13 Allegany 76 1 Broome 1,082 4 Cattaraugus 164 0 Cayuga 150 0 Chautauqua 241 0 Chemung 165 2 Chenango 212 0 Clinton 127 0 Columbia 531 2 Cortland 94 1 Delaware 104 0 Dutchess 4,568 11 Erie 8,702 35 Essex 55 0 Franklin 52 2 Fulton 287 2 Genesee 274 1 Greene 289 0 Hamilton 7 0 Herkimer 264 2 Jefferson 140 1 Lewis 37 0 Livingston 171 1 Madison 406 1 Monroe 4,841 20 Montgomery 161 1 Nassau 43,482 46 Niagara 1,466 8 NYC 226,581 301 Oneida 2,114 11 Onondaga 3,525 10 Ontario 352 0 Orange 11,113 8 Orleans 297 2 Oswego 250 1 Otsego 115 0 Putnam 1,439 2 Rensselaer 755 7 Rockland 13,903 10 Saratoga 744 5 Schenectady 1,045 4 Schoharie 68 0 Schuyler 22 0 Seneca 86 0 St. Lawrence 262 0 Steuben 297 3 Suffolk 43,553 85 Sullivan 1,485 1 Tioga 193 2 Tompkins 231 1 Ulster 2,039 0 Warren 304 2 Washington 255 0 Wayne 248 0 Westchester 36,075 26 Wyoming 114 1 Yates 56 0

Wednesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,179. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence: