Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Governor Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our progress is thanks to the hard work of New Yorkers – even after two and a half months of reopening, the numbers have continued to go down,” Governor Cuomo said. “But we learned from this crisis that nobody is safe until everybody is safe, and an outbreak anywhere is an outbreak everywhere. Surging infection rates across the country threaten that progress, so we must continue to wear our masks, socially distance and stay New York Tough.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Patient Hospitalization – 564 (-4)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 82
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 134 (-5)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 69 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 73,410 (+84)
- Deaths – 4
- Total Deaths – 25,179
Of the 72,668 test results reported to New York State Tuesday, 636, or 0.87 percent, were positive. Each region’s percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|SUNDAY
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|Capital Region
|0.9%
|1.1%
|0.9%
|Central New York
|0.7%
|0.7%
|0.5%
|Finger Lakes
|0.8%
|1.1%
|0.5%
|Long Island
|1.3%
|1.3%
|1.2%
|Mid-Hudson
|0.9%
|1.0%
|0.8%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.0%
|1.7%
|1.0%
|New York City
|1.0%
|1.0%
|1.0%
|North Country
|0.0%
|0.6%
|0.2%
|Southern Tier
|0.9%
|0.9%
|0.5%
|Western New York
|2.2%
|1.1%
|0.5%
The Governor also reportedly confirmed 636 additional cases of novel coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 418,225 confirmed cases in New York State. Of the 418,225 total people who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2556
|13
|Allegany
|76
|1
|Broome
|1,082
|4
|Cattaraugus
|164
|0
|Cayuga
|150
|0
|Chautauqua
|241
|0
|Chemung
|165
|2
|Chenango
|212
|0
|Clinton
|127
|0
|Columbia
|531
|2
|Cortland
|94
|1
|Delaware
|104
|0
|Dutchess
|4,568
|11
|Erie
|8,702
|35
|Essex
|55
|0
|Franklin
|52
|2
|Fulton
|287
|2
|Genesee
|274
|1
|Greene
|289
|0
|Hamilton
|7
|0
|Herkimer
|264
|2
|Jefferson
|140
|1
|Lewis
|37
|0
|Livingston
|171
|1
|Madison
|406
|1
|Monroe
|4,841
|20
|Montgomery
|161
|1
|Nassau
|43,482
|46
|Niagara
|1,466
|8
|NYC
|226,581
|301
|Oneida
|2,114
|11
|Onondaga
|3,525
|10
|Ontario
|352
|0
|Orange
|11,113
|8
|Orleans
|297
|2
|Oswego
|250
|1
|Otsego
|115
|0
|Putnam
|1,439
|2
|Rensselaer
|755
|7
|Rockland
|13,903
|10
|Saratoga
|744
|5
|Schenectady
|1,045
|4
|Schoharie
|68
|0
|Schuyler
|22
|0
|Seneca
|86
|0
|St. Lawrence
|262
|0
|Steuben
|297
|3
|Suffolk
|43,553
|85
|Sullivan
|1,485
|1
|Tioga
|193
|2
|Tompkins
|231
|1
|Ulster
|2,039
|0
|Warren
|304
|2
|Washington
|255
|0
|Wayne
|248
|0
|Westchester
|36,075
|26
|Wyoming
|114
|1
|Yates
|56
|0
Wednesday, there were four deaths reported due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 25,179. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|1
|Kings
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Schenectady
|1