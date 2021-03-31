Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday vaccination update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. To date, 192,853 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.3 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.

“Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, and we can support them by continuing to exercise safety guidelines – and by urging everyone who is currently eligible to make an appointment if they have not,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, but only if we take it, and we cannot afford to slow down because the footrace against the infection rate is still on. We will continue to work with local leaders to address hesitancy and to make sure our sites are accessible to everyone, while expanding our capacity in all corners of the state to get shots into people’s arms.”

The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for those with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:

Doctor’s letter, or

Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or

Signed certification

Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Wednesday is as follows.

Statewide Program

Total doses administered – 9,421,951

Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 192,853

Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,392,202

Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 30.4%

Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 17.9%

People with at least one vaccine dose People with complete vaccine series Region CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours CumulativeTotal Increase over past24 hours Capital Region 365,707 4,871 215,798 7,497 Central New York 317,854 3,534 206,765 5,110 Finger Lakes 379,518 6,968 219,733 9,075 Long Island 734,142 21,504 408,142 13,115 Mid-Hudson 610,947 12,900 319,156 12,598 Mohawk Valley 161,324 2,059 102,039 3,415 New York City 2,721,219 35,288 1,633,092 36,801 North Country 169,168 1,348 118,058 3,664 Southern Tier 205,680 3,179 117,659 4,062 Western New York 403,439 5,952 226,067 7,436 Statewide 6,068,998 97,603 3,566,509 102,773