Gov. Cuomo provides Wednesday vaccination update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s vaccination program. To date, 192,853 doses have been administered across the state’s vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.3 million doses have been administered over the past seven days. The week 16 allocation from the federal government is in the process of being delivered to providers.
“Our providers are continuing to work around the clock to get more New Yorkers vaccinated, and we can support them by continuing to exercise safety guidelines – and by urging everyone who is currently eligible to make an appointment if they have not,” Governor Cuomo said. “The vaccine works, but only if we take it, and we cannot afford to slow down because the footrace against the infection rate is still on. We will continue to work with local leaders to address hesitancy and to make sure our sites are accessible to everyone, while expanding our capacity in all corners of the state to get shots into people’s arms.”
The ‘Am I Eligible’ screening tool has been updated for those with comorbidities and underlying conditions with new appointments released on a rolling basis over the next weeks. New Yorkers can use the following to show they are eligible:
- Doctor’s letter, or
- Medical information evidencing comorbidity, or
- Signed certification
Vaccination program numbers below are for doses distributed and delivered to New York for the state’s vaccination program, and do not include those reserved for the federal government’s Long Term Care Facility program. A breakdown of the data based on numbers reported to New York State as of 11 a.m. Wednesday is as follows.
Statewide Program
- Total doses administered – 9,421,951
- Total doses administered over past 24 hours – 192,853
- Total doses administered over past 7 days – 1,392,202
- Percent of New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 30.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 17.9%
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|CumulativeTotal
|Increase over past24 hours
|Capital Region
|365,707
|4,871
|215,798
|7,497
|Central New York
|317,854
|3,534
|206,765
|5,110
|Finger Lakes
|379,518
|6,968
|219,733
|9,075
|Long Island
|734,142
|21,504
|408,142
|13,115
|Mid-Hudson
|610,947
|12,900
|319,156
|12,598
|Mohawk Valley
|161,324
|2,059
|102,039
|3,415
|New York City
|2,721,219
|35,288
|1,633,092
|36,801
|North Country
|169,168
|1,348
|118,058
|3,664
|Southern Tier
|205,680
|3,179
|117,659
|4,062
|Western New York
|403,439
|5,952
|226,067
|7,436
|Statewide
|6,068,998
|97,603
|3,566,509
|102,773
|
|1st doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|2nd doses fully delivered to New York Providers
|TOTAL
|CUMULATIVE
|Week 1Doses arriving 12/14 – 12/20
|163,650
|0
|163,650
|163,650
|Week 2Doses arriving 12/21 – 12/27
|452,125
|0
|452,125
|615,775
|Week 3Doses arriving 12/28 – 01/03
|227,395
|0
|227,395
|843,170
|Week 4Doses arriving 01/04 – 01/10
|239,025
|165,150
|404,175
|1,247,345
|Week 5Doses arriving 01/11 – 01/17
|221,315
|119,925
|341,240
|1,588,585
|Week 6Doses arriving01/18- 01/24
|250,400
|462,395
|712,795
|2,301,380
|Week 7Doses arriving01/25 – 01/31
|260,150
|239,525
|499,675
|2,801,055
|Week 8Doses arriving02/01 – 02/07
|321,850
|220,720
|542,570
|3,343,625
|Week 9Doses arriving02/8 – 02/14
|320,000
|244,500
|564,500
|3,908,125
|Week 10Doses arriving2/15 – 2/21
|356,990
|265,525
|622,515
|4,530,640
|Week 11Doses arriving2/22 – 2/28
|393,530
|305,780
|699,310
|5,229,950
|Week 12Doses arriving03/01 – 03/07
|1,020,660
|290,500
|1,311,160
|6,541,110
|Week 13 Doses arriving 03/08 – 03/14
|618,880
|526,415
|1,145,295
|7,686,405
|Week 14 Doses arriving 03/15 – 3/21
|699,790
|584,775
|1,284,565
|8,970,970
|Week 15 Doses arriving 03/22 – 3/28
|828,000
|737,080
|1,565,080
|10,536,050