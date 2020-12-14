Gov. Cuomo says he has no plans for working in Washington

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is among those being considered for President-elect Joe Biden’s pick for Attorney General.

Cuomo says while he’s flattered to be considered for the position, he has no plans for working in Washington.

“The most important relationship is with the people of the state of New York. And, we’re talking about holiday gatherings and skepticism, I said to them trust me, my only agenda is your agenda. My only agenda is to serve as governor of New York,” Cuomo said.

Governor Cuomo says New York has a long way to go to get through the pandemic, and he is focused on helping rebuild the state’s economy.