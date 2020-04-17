Gov. Cuomo says mandate to wear face masks is essential to protect yourself and your family

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo talked today about his new executive order directing those in public to wear a mask or face-covering in public where social distancing isn’t possible.

But, he says that order is only good if people actually follow it.

So by tomorrow across New York State, you’ll be expected to wear a mask if you go shopping.

At Dash’s Market on Hertel, President Mark Mahoney says the shields have been up for weeks at checkouts and the new directive for customers will be safer for everyone.

Many stores have been lining up customers outside to limit capacity inside for weeks and many customers have gotten into the habit of wearing a mask already.

Wegmans announced today that an employee at the McKinley Parkway store in Blasdell has COVID and other employees who came into at the are also in quarantine.

They will be encouraging people to wear a face-covering while shopping to adhere to the governor’s order.

It doesn’t have to be a surgical mask. It can be a scarf or a bandanna if you’re anywhere where you might come within six feet of someone in public.

It comes as a relief to bus drivers, who still pick up people free of charge for essential travel as long as riders get in the back door and don’t approach the front.