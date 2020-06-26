Closings
There are currently 4 active closings. Click for more details.

Gov. Cuomo says NY will help states with high infection rates

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gov. Andrew Cuomo speaks during a news conference in Washington, May 27, 2020. (AP /Jacquelyn Martin)

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers.”

Now, with New York in a better place than many states across the country, Gov. Cuomo says New York will assist other states with high infection rates.

“As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help,” Cuomo said. “In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics for New York:

  • Patient Hospitalization – 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 62 (-6)
  • Hospital Counties – 30
  • Number ICU – 244 (-26)
  • Number ICU that are intubated – 146 (-21)
  • Total Discharges – 70,115 (+105)
  • Deaths – 14
  • Total Deaths – 24,814

On Thursday, 1.3 percent of the 61,723 tests performed across the state came back positive. Western New York’s positive rate was just above that, at 1.4 percent.

REGIONTUESDAYWEDNESDAYTHURSDAY
New York City1.20%1.20%1.40%
Capital Region0.20%0.80%0.90%
Central New York2.30%1.10%1.40%
Finger Lakes1.20%1.40%1.60%
Long Island1.10%1.00%1.10%
Hudson Valley0.90%1.10%1.20%
Mohawk Valley2.30%2.20%2.00%
North Country0.00%0.30%0.20%
Southern Tier0.10%0.50%1.20%
Western New York1.00%0.80%1.40%

With 805 more cases discovered across 40 counties, the state’s total number of cases during the pandemic is now 391,220.

Here is a breakdown by county:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany2,0848
Allegany580
Broome69717
Cattaraugus1232
Cayuga1090
Chautauqua1221
Chemung1390
Chenango1451
Clinton1010
Columbia4605
Cortland440
Delaware910
Dutchess4,1793
Erie7,18143
Essex410
Franklin280
Fulton2484
Genesee2321
Greene2570
Hamilton60
Herkimer1496
Jefferson850
Lewis261
Livingston1260
Madison3512
Monroe3,64139
Montgomery1132
Nassau41,68438
Niagara1,21310
NYC214,070371
Oneida1,52041
Onondaga2,78231
Ontario2524
Orange10,69819
Orleans2790
Oswego1921
Otsego830
Putnam1,3176
Rensselaer5498
Rockland13,5578
Saratoga5400
Schenectady7813
Schoharie570
Schuyler120
Seneca693
St. Lawrence2181
Steuben2640
Suffolk41,20857
Sullivan1,4491
Tioga1410
Tompkins1750
Ulster1,7683
Warren2630
Washington2450
Wayne1595
Westchester34,70058
Wyoming941
Yates451

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss