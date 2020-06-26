Gov. Cuomo says NY will help states with high infection rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers.”
Now, with New York in a better place than many states across the country, Gov. Cuomo says New York will assist other states with high infection rates.
“As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help,” Cuomo said. “In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”
Here are the latest coronavirus statistics for New York:
- Patient Hospitalization – 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began
- Patients Newly Admitted – 62 (-6)
- Hospital Counties – 30
- Number ICU – 244 (-26)
- Number ICU that are intubated – 146 (-21)
- Total Discharges – 70,115 (+105)
- Deaths – 14
- Total Deaths – 24,814
On Thursday, 1.3 percent of the 61,723 tests performed across the state came back positive. Western New York’s positive rate was just above that, at 1.4 percent.
|REGION
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|THURSDAY
|New York City
|1.20%
|1.20%
|1.40%
|Capital Region
|0.20%
|0.80%
|0.90%
|Central New York
|2.30%
|1.10%
|1.40%
|Finger Lakes
|1.20%
|1.40%
|1.60%
|Long Island
|1.10%
|1.00%
|1.10%
|Hudson Valley
|0.90%
|1.10%
|1.20%
|Mohawk Valley
|2.30%
|2.20%
|2.00%
|North Country
|0.00%
|0.30%
|0.20%
|Southern Tier
|0.10%
|0.50%
|1.20%
|Western New York
|1.00%
|0.80%
|1.40%
With 805 more cases discovered across 40 counties, the state’s total number of cases during the pandemic is now 391,220.
Here is a breakdown by county:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|2,084
|8
|Allegany
|58
|0
|Broome
|697
|17
|Cattaraugus
|123
|2
|Cayuga
|109
|0
|Chautauqua
|122
|1
|Chemung
|139
|0
|Chenango
|145
|1
|Clinton
|101
|0
|Columbia
|460
|5
|Cortland
|44
|0
|Delaware
|91
|0
|Dutchess
|4,179
|3
|Erie
|7,181
|43
|Essex
|41
|0
|Franklin
|28
|0
|Fulton
|248
|4
|Genesee
|232
|1
|Greene
|257
|0
|Hamilton
|6
|0
|Herkimer
|149
|6
|Jefferson
|85
|0
|Lewis
|26
|1
|Livingston
|126
|0
|Madison
|351
|2
|Monroe
|3,641
|39
|Montgomery
|113
|2
|Nassau
|41,684
|38
|Niagara
|1,213
|10
|NYC
|214,070
|371
|Oneida
|1,520
|41
|Onondaga
|2,782
|31
|Ontario
|252
|4
|Orange
|10,698
|19
|Orleans
|279
|0
|Oswego
|192
|1
|Otsego
|83
|0
|Putnam
|1,317
|6
|Rensselaer
|549
|8
|Rockland
|13,557
|8
|Saratoga
|540
|0
|Schenectady
|781
|3
|Schoharie
|57
|0
|Schuyler
|12
|0
|Seneca
|69
|3
|St. Lawrence
|218
|1
|Steuben
|264
|0
|Suffolk
|41,208
|57
|Sullivan
|1,449
|1
|Tioga
|141
|0
|Tompkins
|175
|0
|Ulster
|1,768
|3
|Warren
|263
|0
|Washington
|245
|0
|Wayne
|159
|5
|Westchester
|34,700
|58
|Wyoming
|94
|1
|Yates
|45
|1
Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.