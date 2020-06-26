Gov. Cuomo says NY will help states with high infection rates

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “New York’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic has always been by the numbers.”

Now, with New York in a better place than many states across the country, Gov. Cuomo says New York will assist other states with high infection rates.

“As states across the nation are seeing spikes in new cases, New York continues to see declining numbers, which is why we are reaching out to those states to offer our help,” Cuomo said. “In our hour of need we had volunteers from across the country who helped us go from the worst situation in the country to one of the best, and we will repay that help and that kindness in any way we can.”

Here are the latest coronavirus statistics for New York:

Patient Hospitalization – 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began

– 951 (-45), lowest daily total since pandemic began Patients Newly Admitted – 62 (-6)

– 62 (-6) Hospital Counties – 30

– 30 Number ICU – 244 (-26)

– 244 (-26) Number ICU that are intubated – 146 (-21)

– 146 (-21) Total Discharges – 70,115 (+105)

– 70,115 (+105) Deaths – 14

– 14 Total Deaths – 24,814

On Thursday, 1.3 percent of the 61,723 tests performed across the state came back positive. Western New York’s positive rate was just above that, at 1.4 percent.

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY New York City 1.20% 1.20% 1.40% Capital Region 0.20% 0.80% 0.90% Central New York 2.30% 1.10% 1.40% Finger Lakes 1.20% 1.40% 1.60% Long Island 1.10% 1.00% 1.10% Hudson Valley 0.90% 1.10% 1.20% Mohawk Valley 2.30% 2.20% 2.00% North Country 0.00% 0.30% 0.20% Southern Tier 0.10% 0.50% 1.20% Western New York 1.00% 0.80% 1.40%

With 805 more cases discovered across 40 counties, the state’s total number of cases during the pandemic is now 391,220.

Here is a breakdown by county:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 2,084 8 Allegany 58 0 Broome 697 17 Cattaraugus 123 2 Cayuga 109 0 Chautauqua 122 1 Chemung 139 0 Chenango 145 1 Clinton 101 0 Columbia 460 5 Cortland 44 0 Delaware 91 0 Dutchess 4,179 3 Erie 7,181 43 Essex 41 0 Franklin 28 0 Fulton 248 4 Genesee 232 1 Greene 257 0 Hamilton 6 0 Herkimer 149 6 Jefferson 85 0 Lewis 26 1 Livingston 126 0 Madison 351 2 Monroe 3,641 39 Montgomery 113 2 Nassau 41,684 38 Niagara 1,213 10 NYC 214,070 371 Oneida 1,520 41 Onondaga 2,782 31 Ontario 252 4 Orange 10,698 19 Orleans 279 0 Oswego 192 1 Otsego 83 0 Putnam 1,317 6 Rensselaer 549 8 Rockland 13,557 8 Saratoga 540 0 Schenectady 781 3 Schoharie 57 0 Schuyler 12 0 Seneca 69 3 St. Lawrence 218 1 Steuben 264 0 Suffolk 41,208 57 Sullivan 1,449 1 Tioga 141 0 Tompkins 175 0 Ulster 1,768 3 Warren 263 0 Washington 245 0 Wayne 159 5 Westchester 34,700 58 Wyoming 94 1 Yates 45 1

