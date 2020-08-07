Gov. Cuomo: Schools can reopen this fall

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Looking at the current COVID-19 infection rates, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says schools can reopen this fall.

“If there’s a spike in the infection rate, then we can revisit it…but for planning purposes, we can reopen,” Cuomo said during a phone conference on Friday morning.

Most districts in the state have submitted their reopening plans, and they’ll know if their plans are approved either Friday or Monday.

The Governor also asked schools to post their remote learning, testing and contract tracing plans after the districts submitted their plans for reopening last month.

Cuomo says schools should hold three to five discussions with parents before August 21. He also says schools should have at least one separate discussion with teachers.

If they want, school districts are allowed to delay their reopenings.

As of Friday, no interscholastic sports have been approved.

On Thursday, 70,170 tests were given in New York State. One percent of them turned out positive.

Five New Yorkers died as a result of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.