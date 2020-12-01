Gov. Cuomo seeking full access to vaccines

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says once a covid vaccine is available, New York State will need to make sure everyone has access to it.

Cuomo says the challenge is greater for people of color and the less fortunate across the state.

“They’re under-served by health care facilities, and their rate of skepticism is higher. It’s going to be an extensive effort to outreach to black, brown, and poor communities. You’re going to have to reach out and partner with black churches, go into public housing projects,” Cuomo said.

The governor says the state has had the same issue with getting people in these groups tested for the virus.