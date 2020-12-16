Gov. Cuomo stresses the state’s reaction to COVID-19 depends on people’s actions

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is stressing the state’s reaction to COVID-19 all depends on people’s actions.

His message comes as headlines downstate warn the state is headed for a second shutdown.

Cuomo says New York is handling coronavirus better than most states in the U.S., but he warned people should stop speculating about what could happen and focus on what they can do now to limit the spread of COVID-19.

“No one knows because it is up to us. What will happen in three weeks? Four weeks? You tell me what you’re going to do over the next four weeks and I’ll tell you what’s going to happen,” Cuomo said.

The governor is asking people to make smart decisions over the coming weeks and have a healthy holiday.