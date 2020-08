(CBS)--The number and rate of coronavirus cases in children in the U.S. have been "steadily increasing" between March and July, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The surge in cases comes as schools across the country struggle with returning to in-person learning.

While children make up about 22% of the nation's population, they only account for about 7.3% of all COVID-19 cases, as of August 3. The CDC said that tracking coronavirus cases in children has been difficult due to a lack of widespread testing and the prioritization of testing for adults.