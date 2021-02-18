Gov. Cuomo: Vaccine doses allocated for Week 10 delayed

(WSYR-TV) — According to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, all COVID-19 vaccine doses allocated for Week 10 are delayed due to the winter storms.

These vaccine doses were scheduled to be delivered between Feb. 12 and Feb. 21.

Cuomo said that the doses that should have been shipped on Monday were held back. Also, only a limited number of Pfizer vaccines were shipped on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Cuomo released the following statement on Thursday: