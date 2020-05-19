Gov. Cuomo: “We are basically back to where we started”

MANHASSET, N.Y. (WIVB) — The numbers are going down, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo says “we are basically back to where we started before this tragedy” regarding coronavirus hospitalizations.

It’s not just the total amount of people hospitalized, but new cases, too. Gov. Cuomo says there were 335 new hospitalizations on Monday. The majority of these people have spent most of their time at home, Cuomo says.

Deaths remain relatively low compared to what they were in April, with 105 more deaths reported on Monday. 20 of these people were nursing home residents.

In Long Island, one of the areas where the virus impacted New York the hardest, an average of 13 people are dying each day after contracting COVID-19. The death rate has drastically dropped though, as 100 people were dying each day during Long Island’s worst days, Cuomo says.

Many regions of the state have begun Phase One of the state’s reopening schedule, including western New York and the Finger Lakes. The latter were permitted to start once Cuomo’s New York on PAUSE order expired this past Friday, while western New York followed on Tuesday.

The Capital Region is the latest area to qualify for reopening after identifying enough virus tracers. Cuomo says the region is expected to enter Phase One on Wednesday.

MORE | New York releases list of specific businesses that can reopen in Phase One

With the Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, the Governor took a moment during his daily briefing to address gatherings.

Cuomo says that although the state is starting to reopen, it doesn’t mean it’s time to throw safety precautions out the window. If people do gather during the weekend, Cuomo says it should be in a group of 10 people or less. He also encouraged socially distant activities, like vehicle parades.

Evan Anstey is a digital content producer who has been part of the News 4 team since 2015. See more of his work here.