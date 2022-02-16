Gov. Hochul announces new Western New York #VaxForKids sites

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has announced seven new #VaxForKids vaccination sites throughout Western New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul has made a push to vaccinated children between the ages of 5-11, and to provide booster shots for those 12-17. 

“New York State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adolescents, thanks in part to our #VaxForKids program that brings the vaccine directly to communities, with over 222 sites established to date,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.” 

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, the State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adults (18 and over) and adolescents (12-17 years old). To date, over 1.6 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 15, 39.6% of children 5 – 11 and 80.8% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 31.7% of children 5 – 11 and 70.7% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series. 

Here is a list of new sites in Western News York:

Chestnut Ridge Park

  • 6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127
  • Open: Thursday, February 17; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • To register: www.erie.gov/vax
  • Event Partner: Erie County Health Department
  • Ages 5+

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (Education Room)

  • 5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY 14092
  • Open: Thursday, February 17; 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM  
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu
  • To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 18+ Moderna first dose here; 18+ Moderna second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; seasonal flu here
  • Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department
  • Ages 5+

SUNY Fredonia (Steele Hall Pool/Natatorium Lobby)

St. Mark’s Open Door Baptist Church

  • 2901 Highland Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305
  • Open: Sunday, February 20; 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna
  • Event Partner: St. Mark’s Open Door Baptist Church
  • Ages 5+

Allegany County Department of Health (County Office Building)

  • 7 Court Street, Belmont, NY 14813
  • Open:  Tuesday, February 22; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm
  • Vaccine Type:  Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna
  • To Register:   5+ second dose here; 12+ second dose here; 12+ booster here; 18+ Moderna booster here; 18+ Janssen/J&J booster here or call 585-268-9250.
  • Event Partner:  Allegany County Department of Health
  • Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster

Palmer Opera House

  • 12 W Main Street, Cuba, NY 14727
  • Open: Tuesday, February 22; 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm
  • Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J
  • To Register: 12+ booster here
  • Event Partner: The Cuba Cultural Center and Palmer Opera House
  • Ages 5+ Second Dose; Ages 12+ Booster

Allegany County Department of Health (County Office Building)

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here

