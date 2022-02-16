Gov. Hochul announces new Western New York #VaxForKids sites

Solome Walker, 9, looks down at her bandage after getting her first Pfizer COVID-19 shot at a vaccination clinic for young students at Ramsey Middle School on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021 in Louisville, Ky. Scientists say vaccinating kids against COVID-19 should not only slow the spread of the coronavirus but also help prevent potentially-dangerous variants from emerging. Each new infection brings another opportunity for the virus to mutate and evolve dangerous new traits. (AP Photo/Laura Ungar)

(WSYR-TV) — New York State has announced seven new #VaxForKids vaccination sites throughout Western New York.

Governor Kathy Hochul has made a push to vaccinated children between the ages of 5-11, and to provide booster shots for those 12-17.

“New York State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adolescents, thanks in part to our #VaxForKids program that brings the vaccine directly to communities, with over 222 sites established to date,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is doctor-approved and our best tool to keep our families and communities safe from COVID-19. Parents and guardians, please talk to your child’s pediatrician or health care provider about getting your child vaccinated if you haven’t already.”

According to data compiled by the Centers for Disease Control, the State ranks first among large states in fully vaccinated adults (18 and over) and adolescents (12-17 years old). To date, over 1.6 million children 5 – 17 have been vaccinated against COVID-19. As of Feb. 15, 39.6% of children 5 – 11 and 80.8% of adolescents 12 – 17 have received at least one dose and 31.7% of children 5 – 11 and 70.7% of adolescents 12 – 17 have completed their initial vaccine series.

Here is a list of new sites in Western News York:

Chestnut Ridge Park

6121 Chestnut Ridge Road, Orchard Park, NY 14127

Open: Thursday, February 17; 11:00 am – 7:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To register: www.erie.gov/vax

Event Partner: Erie County Health Department

Ages 5+

Mount St. Mary’s Hospital (Education Room)

5300 Military Road, Lewiston, NY 14092

Open: Thursday, February 17; 1:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna, Seasonal Flu

To Register: 5+ first dose here; 5+ second dose here; 18+ Moderna first dose here; 18+ Moderna second dose here; 12+ booster dose here; seasonal flu here

Event Partner: Niagara County Health Department

Ages 5+

SUNY Fredonia (Steele Hall Pool/Natatorium Lobby)

280 Central Avenue, Fredonia, NY 14063

Open: Friday, February 18; 3:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

To Register: https://chqgov.com/public-health/covid-19-vaccination-clinics

Event Partner: Chautauqua County Department of Health

Ages 5+

St. Mark’s Open Door Baptist Church

2901 Highland Avenue, Niagara Falls, NY 14305

Open: Sunday, February 20; 12:30 pm – 4:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna

Event Partner: St. Mark’s Open Door Baptist Church

Ages 5+

Allegany County Department of Health (County Office Building)

7 Court Street, Belmont, NY 14813

Open: Tuesday, February 22; 10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech, Janssen/J&J, Moderna

To Register: 5+ second dose here; 12+ second dose here; 12+ booster here; 18+ Moderna booster here; 18+ Janssen/J&J booster here or call 585-268-9250.

Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health

Ages 5+ Second Dose Clinic; Ages 12+ Booster

Palmer Opera House

12 W Main Street, Cuba, NY 14727

Open: Tuesday, February 22; 12:00 pm – 6:30 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech and Janssen/J&J

To Register: 12+ booster here

Event Partner: The Cuba Cultural Center and Palmer Opera House

Ages 5+ Second Dose; Ages 12+ Booster

Allegany County Department of Health (County Office Building)

7 Court Street, Belmont, NY 14813

Open: Wednesday, February 23; 1:00 pm – 4:00 pm

Vaccine Type: Pfizer-BioNTech

To Register: https://apps2.health.ny.gov/doh2/applinks/cdmspr/2/counties?DateID=D659591AA88701F2E0530A6C7C16B386 or call 585-268-9250

Event Partner: Allegany County Department of Health

Ages 12+ Booster

The full list of #VaxForKids sites is available here.