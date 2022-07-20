NEW YORK, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Kathy Hochul is holding a briefing on the current state of COVID-19 in New York. You can watch her briefing in the video player above.

Before going into information on COVID, Hochul and New York State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett addressed monkeypox. In Erie County, two cases have been identified, while three have been found in Monroe County. More than 600 cases have been found in New York City.

No other cases have been identified in western New York.

Monkeypox has been seen in more than 60 countries around the world and “virtually every state,” Dr. Bassett said.