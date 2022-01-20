Gov. Hochul: New York COVID-19 cases down 47% over past week

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — New York state is seeing a significant decline in new COVID-19 cases.

According to Gov. Kathy Hochul Thursday, the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases statewide were down 47.1% compared to last week.

Additionally, the governor reported that seven-day average of new COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide were down 20.5% Thursday compared to last week.

Furthermore, the governor said Thursday that the seven-day average of new cases per 100,000 residents is now declining in all regions throughout the state.

Gov. Hochul said last week that New York was “turning the corner” on the omicron surge.

“Even as the rate of new cases continues to move in a promising direction we must remain vigilant against the winter surge,” Gov. Hochul said in a Thursday statement. “While we are prepared to deal with whatever comes our way using the tools we know are effective, it will take a concerted effort on the part of every New Yorker to beat this pandemic. Continue to encourage all your friends and loved ones to get the vaccine if they haven’t already, get the booster dose, and wear a mask until we finally get through this.”

Thursday’s statewide coronavirus data, according to the governor, is summarized briefly below:     

  • Test Results Reported – 277,241  
  • Total Positive – 30,631
  • Percent Positive – 11.05%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 13.30%   
  • Patient Hospitalization – 11,370 (-457)   
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 1,432  
  • Patients in ICU – 1,583 (-34)   
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 885 (-35)   
  • Total Discharges – 259,367 (1,628)   
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 185
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 51,373
    • The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.     
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 63,980   
    • This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.     
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 35,247,747
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 87,854
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 535,312
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 90.4%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 81.4%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 95.0%   
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 84.0%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 79.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 71.1%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.6%   
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.3%   

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows    

RegionMonday, January 17, 2022   Tuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   
Capital Region194.92179.25169.65
Central New York216.62200.54199.16
Finger Lakes165.98147.73137.47
Long Island207.64183.67160.48
Mid-Hudson221.01198.77177.31
Mohawk Valley177.53162.08159.14
New York City272.92239.10208.39
North Country166.87160.12152.41
Southern Tier183.38166.16149.05
Western New York198.07176.90168.22
Statewide231.29205.41183.67

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

REGIONMonday, January 17, 2022   Tuesday, January 18, 2022   Wednesday, January 19, 2022   
Capital Region17.10%16.54%16.23%
Central New York19.77%19.31%19.32%
Finger Lakes17.83%17.44%17.15%
Long Island17.60%16.68%15.51%
Mid-Hudson15.16%14.07%13.26%
Mohawk Valley16.72%15.98%15.00%
New York City13.48%12.70%11.52%
North Country16.51%16.49%16.29%
Southern Tier14.13%13.98%12.93%
Western New York20.28%19.47%18.95%
Statewide15.04%14.27%13.30%

