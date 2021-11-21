Gov. Hochul provides COVID-19 update for Sunday, November 21

ALBANY, N.Y. (WROC) — In an update to New Yorkers Sunday, Governor Kathy Hochul provided a report on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“With the colder months and holiday travel season quickly approaching, we know how to prevent the spread of this deadly virus in our communities,” Gov. Hochul said. “Get the vaccine if you have not already, get the booster shot to add another layer of defense, get tested before gathering with others, and stay home if you feel sick. This is no time to let our guard down.”

Today’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 191,142

– 191,142 Total Positive – 6,857

– 6,857 Percent Positive – 3.59%

– 3.59% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.77%

– 3.77% Patient Hospitalization – 2,292 (+43)

– 2,292 (+43) Patients Newly Admitted – 334

– 334 Patients in ICU – 453 (-2)

– 453 (-2) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 227 (-7)

– 227 (-7) Total Discharges – 213,162 (+298)

– 213,162 (+298) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31

– 31 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,221

The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 29,087,332

– 29,087,332 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 96,564

– 96,564 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 694,322

– 694,322 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.3%

– 85.3% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 78.0%

– 78.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.8%

– 89.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.2%

– 80.2% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.4%

– 73.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.0%

– 66.0% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.9%

– 76.9% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 68.0%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region 11/6/2021 11/13/2021 11/20/2021 Capital Region 33.08 44.43 55.34 Central New York 36.73 43.14 51.80 Finger Lakes 43.84 57.03 65.59 Long Island 17.56 22.77 31.67 Mid-Hudson 14.10 19.09 23.16 Mohawk Valley 43.39 57.78 63.91 New York City 10.15 12.35 15.40 North Country 47.26 57.04 59.23 Southern Tier 42.74 55.40 61.38 Western New York 42.14 56.66 69.95 Statewide 21.04 27.03 32.93

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 Capital Region 6.69% 6.84% 6.83% Central New York 6.33% 6.45% 6.70% Finger Lakes 8.74% 8.59% 8.58% Long Island 3.84% 3.98% 4.16% Mid-Hudson 2.77% 2.80% 2.87% Mohawk Valley 7.59% 7.29% 7.37% New York City 1.54% 1.57% 1.60% North Country 6.94% 7.13% 7.13% Southern Tier 5.05% 5.23% 5.03% Western New York 9.48% 9.48% 9.65% Statewide 3.68% 3.73% 3.77%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Saturday, November 20, 2021 Bronx 1.40% 1.48% 1.53% Kings 1.60% 1.60% 1.59% New York 1.18% 1.22% 1.28% Queens 1.79% 1.86% 1.89% Richmond 2.32% 2.30% 2.29%

Yesterday, 6,857 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,647,941. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,536 104 Allegany 5,729 29 Broome 27,463 125 Cattaraugus 9,477 84 Cayuga 9,471 27 Chautauqua 14,201 109 Chemung 12,401 76 Chenango 5,354 33 Clinton 7,772 45 Columbia 5,502 27 Cortland 5,965 21 Delaware 4,196 21 Dutchess 37,367 80 Erie 119,565 672 Essex 2,870 10 Franklin 5,137 30 Fulton 7,537 51 Genesee 8,241 52 Greene 4,774 12 Hamilton 506 2 Herkimer 7,967 53 Jefferson 10,799 56 Lewis 4,039 11 Livingston 6,870 51 Madison 7,097 38 Monroe 94,310 489 Montgomery 6,922 45 Nassau 222,290 410 Niagara 27,372 193 NYC 1,120,972 1,365 Oneida 32,008 144 Onondaga 57,751 302 Ontario 11,170 76 Orange 60,861 145 Orleans 5,256 30 Oswego 13,587 71 Otsego 5,118 19 Putnam 12,937 17 Rensselaer 16,716 67 Rockland 54,877 53 Saratoga 23,402 166 Schenectady 18,687 88 Schoharie 2,558 20 Schuyler 1,834 18 Seneca 3,075 28 St. Lawrence 12,318 60 Steuben 11,897 70 Suffolk 250,605 586 Sullivan 9,239 31 Tioga 6,145 27 Tompkins 7,186 65 Ulster 18,523 60 Warren 6,845 59 Washington 6,216 80 Wayne 9,736 54 Westchester 146,735 156 Wyoming 5,039 32 Yates 1,918 12

Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 46,221. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

Deaths by County of Residence County New Deaths Allegany 2 Dutchess 1 Erie 1 Jefferson 2 Kings 2 Manhattan 2 Nassau 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 3 Ontario 2 Orange 2 Orleans 1 Oswego 1 Putnam 1 Queens 3 Saratoga 2 Yates 2

All New York State mass vaccination sites are open to eligible New Yorkers aged 12 years and older for walk-in vaccination on a first-come, first-serve basis, with 10 sites open to eligible New Yorkers aged 5 and older. People who would prefer to schedule an appointment at a state-run mass vaccination site can do so on the Am I Eligible App or by calling 1-833-NYS-4-VAX.

People may also contact their local health department, pharmacy, doctor or hospital to schedule appointments where vaccines are available, or visit vaccines.gov to find information on vaccine appointments near them.

New Yorkers looking to schedule vaccine appointments for 5-11-year-old children are encouraged to contact their child’s pediatrician, family physician, county health departments, Federally Qualified Health Centers (FQHCs), rural health centers, or pharmacies that may be administering the vaccine for this age group.

Parents and guardians can visit vaccines.gov, text their ZIP code to 438829, or call 1-800-232-0233 to find nearby locations. Make sure that the provider offers the Pfizer-BioNTechCOVID-19 vaccine, as the other COVID-19 vaccines are not yet authorized for this age group.

Visit our new website for parents and guardians for new information, frequently asked questions and answers, and resources specifically designed for parents and guardians of this age group.

Yesterday, 26,077 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 9,308 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: