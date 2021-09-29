Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.  

“The best thing we can do to keep each other safe is get vaccinated – vaccines are effective, free and readily available,” Gov. Hochul said.The vaccines are proven to reduce the effects of COVID-19 and help keep your community, family and friends healthy and safe. If you haven’t already, get yours today to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
 
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:


·         Test Results Reported – 190,260
·         Total Positive – 5,137
·         Percent Positive – 2.70%

·         7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.67%
·         Patient Hospitalization – 2,348 (-15)
·         Patients Newly Admitted – 312
·         Patients in ICU – 541 (-27)
·         Patients in ICU with Intubation – 307 (-4)
·         Total Discharges – 200,446 (+260)
·         New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47
·         Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,510
·         Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,682
·         Total vaccine doses administered – 25,177,230
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 64,294
·         Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 381,647
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.5%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.4%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.9%
·         Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 75.3%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.9%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 71.1%
·         Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.6%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

RegionSunday, September 26, 2021Monday, September 27, 2021Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Capital Region3.74%3.73%3.72%
Central New York5.01%4.96%5.08%
Finger Lakes4.38%4.45%4.48%
Long Island3.38%3.27%3.30%
Mid-Hudson2.85%2.76%2.72%
Mohawk Valley4.75%4.45%4.57%
New York City1.65%1.61%1.56%
North Country5.38%5.50%5.57%
Southern Tier3.58%3.64%3.63%
Western New York4.41%4.26%4.33%
Statewide2.72%2.65%2.67%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCSunday, September 26, 2021Monday, September 27, 2021Tuesday, September 28, 2021
Bronx1.68%1.61%1.51%
Kings1.88%1.83%1.79%
New York1.25%1.24%1.22%
Queens1.71%1.64%1.58%
Richmond1.88%1.83%1.76%

Tuesday, 5,137 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,402,256. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany29,02693
Allegany4,13014
Broome22,436101
Cattaraugus6,93138
Cayuga8,09730
Chautauqua11,40986
Chemung9,53789
Chenango4,2849
Clinton5,98043
Columbia4,76924
Cortland4,95315
Delaware3,17916
Dutchess34,23596
Erie100,804283
Essex2,0368
Franklin3,72924
Fulton5,57657
Genesee6,29640
Greene4,07821
Hamilton4142
Herkimer6,15220
Jefferson7,77164
Lewis3,30410
Livingston5,32812
Madison5,59637
Monroe79,539250
Montgomery5,28734
Nassau208,903307
Niagara22,58581
NYC1,064,8221,311
Oneida26,470107
Onondaga47,374292
Ontario8,74132
Orange55,21787
Orleans3,81840
Oswego10,123102
Otsego4,2458
Putnam11,99320
Rensselaer13,65753
Rockland51,42078
Saratoga18,84682
Schenectady15,62365
Schoharie2,13311
Schuyler1,34310
Seneca2,55824
St. Lawrence9,24037
Steuben8,85372
Suffolk230,952493
Sullivan7,96327
Tioga4,54423
Tompkins6,11619
Ulster16,58741
Warren4,85237
Washington4,12020
Wayne7,21924
Westchester141,62896
Wyoming4,00521
Yates1,4301

Tuesday, 47 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,510. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

Deaths by County of Residence
CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx4
Cattaraugus1
Chautauqua1
Chemung1
Erie4
Franklin1
Kings5
Manhattan2
Monroe1
Montgomery1
Nassau1
Oneida4
Onondaga1
Orange2
Oswego1
Queens5
Richmond1
Seneca1
Steuben3
Suffolk5
Wayne1

Tuesday, 24,652 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 18,415 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

 

People with at least one vaccine dose		People with complete vaccine series  
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours  
Capital Region748,119954687,657648  
Central New York584,597563542,128363  
Finger Lakes760,7521,310706,944834  
Long Island1,868,7883,1901,651,2922,280  
Mid-Hudson1,451,1602,3861,286,2241,835  
Mohawk Valley292,292394270,344268  
New York City6,613,71913,7065,857,14410,815  
North Country271,379258244,829238  
Southern Tier389,575425359,324326  
Western New York832,9781,466762,051808  
Statewide13,813,35924,65212,367,93718,415  

