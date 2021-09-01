Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 every single day, but it’s clear that the way we defeat this pandemic is getting vaccinated and we need more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said. “We have sites open and shots available across the state, but it’s clear that the Delta variant demands a stronger response, and that’s why we’re implementing new rules to keep our children safe in New York schools. Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated easily and for free, so I urge everyone to help protect their families and communities by taking the shot immediately.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

Test Results Reported – 146,496

– 146,496 Total Positive – 4,612

– 4,612 Percent Positive – 3.15%

– 3.15% 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.36%

– 3.36% Patient Hospitalization – 2,285 (+51)

– 2,285 (+51) Patients Newly Admitted – 362

– 362 Patients in ICU – 493 (+9)

– 493 (+9) Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (+3)

– 250 (+3) Total Discharges – 193,113 (+274)

– 193,113 (+274) New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27

– 27 Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,601

The Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,621

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

Total vaccine doses administered – 23,728,555

– 23,728,555 Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,861

– 62,861 Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 374,389

– 374,389 Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2%

– 77.2% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.0%

– 70.0% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.8%

– 79.8% Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%

– 71.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%

– 65.1% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.7%

– 58.7% Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.4%

– 67.4% Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Sunday, August 29, 2021 Monday, August 30, 2021 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Capital Region 4.55% 4.60% 4.60% Central New York 4.26% 4.44% 4.69% Finger Lakes 4.54% 4.68% 4.61% Long Island 4.35% 4.38% 4.44% Mid-Hudson 3.65% 3.70% 3.67% Mohawk Valley 4.60% 4.54% 4.53% New York City 2.52% 2.52% 2.53% North Country 4.42% 4.63% 4.62% Southern Tier 3.74% 3.69% 3.53% Western New York 4.02% 4.11% 4.09% Statewide 3.31% 3.35% 3.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Sunday, August 29, 2021 Monday, August 30, 2021 Tuesday, August 31, 2021 Bronx 2.92% 2.87% 2.90% Kings 2.63% 2.58% 2.59% New York 1.96% 2.00% 1.97% Queens 2.48% 2.52% 2.49% Richmond 3.29% 3.35% 3.52%

Tuesday, 4,612 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,265,300. A geographic breakdown is as follows:



County Total Positive New Positive Albany 26,925 64 Allegany 3,721 6 Broome 20,109 68 Cattaraugus 6,157 22 Cayuga 7,164 24 Chautauqua 9,713 21 Chemung 8,304 14 Chenango 3,904 17 Clinton 5,097 6 Columbia 4,366 7 Cortland 4,366 9 Delaware 2,678 10 Dutchess 32,114 114 Erie 94,706 134 Essex 1,779 6 Franklin 2,934 25 Fulton 4,893 15 Genesee 5,729 16 Greene 3,695 7 Hamilton 361 3 Herkimer 5,616 20 Jefferson 6,698 27 Lewis 2,972 5 Livingston 4,830 21 Madison 4,948 25 Monroe 74,387 152 Montgomery 4,700 30 Nassau 198,853 372 Niagara 21,082 32 NYC 1,019,235 1,783 Oneida 24,130 47 Onondaga 42,553 97 Ontario 7,984 34 Orange 52,247 117 Orleans 3,340 19 Oswego 8,526 39 Otsego 3,843 18 Putnam 11,385 47 Rensselaer 12,422 36 Rockland 49,276 57 Saratoga 17,274 44 Schenectady 14,493 39 Schoharie 1,895 7 Schuyler 1,146 0 Seneca 2,193 8 St. Lawrence 7,589 59 Steuben 7,467 34 Suffolk 217,155 457 Sullivan 7,347 26 Tioga 4,102 10 Tompkins 5,207 40 Ulster 15,354 43 Warren 4,230 23 Washington 3,471 9 Wayne 6,355 20 Westchester 137,316 212 Wyoming 3,709 10 Yates 1,255 5

Tuesday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,601. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Albany 1 Bronx 1 Cayuga 1 Erie 2 Essex 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Nassau 2 Oneida 1 Queens 5 Richmond 1 Saratoga 1 Suffolk 4 Ulster 1 Westchester 2

Tuesday, 35,311 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 29,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: