Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.

“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 every single day, but it’s clear that the way we defeat this pandemic is getting vaccinated and we need more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said. “We have sites open and shots available across the state, but it’s clear that the Delta variant demands a stronger response, and that’s why we’re implementing new rules to keep our children safe in New York schools. Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated easily and for free, so I urge everyone to help protect their families and communities by taking the shot immediately.”

Wednesday’s data is summarized below:

  • Test Results Reported – 146,496
  • Total Positive – 4,612
  • Percent Positive – 3.15%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.36%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,285 (+51)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 362
  • Patients in ICU – 493 (+9)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (+3)
  • Total Discharges – 193,113 (+274)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,601

The Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.

  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,621

This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.

  • Total vaccine doses administered – 23,728,555
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,861
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 374,389
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.8%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.4%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionSunday, August 29, 2021Monday, August 30, 2021Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Capital Region4.55%4.60%4.60%
Central New York4.26%4.44%4.69%
Finger Lakes4.54%4.68%4.61%
Long Island4.35%4.38%4.44%
Mid-Hudson3.65%3.70%3.67%
Mohawk Valley4.60%4.54%4.53%
New York City2.52%2.52%2.53%
North Country4.42%4.63%4.62%
Southern Tier3.74%3.69%3.53%
Western New York4.02%4.11%4.09%
Statewide3.31%3.35%3.36%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCSunday, August 29, 2021Monday, August 30, 2021Tuesday, August 31, 2021
Bronx2.92%2.87%2.90%
Kings2.63%2.58%2.59%
New York1.96%2.00%1.97%
Queens2.48%2.52%2.49%
Richmond3.29%3.35%3.52%

Tuesday, 4,612 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,265,300. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany26,92564
Allegany3,7216
Broome20,10968
Cattaraugus6,15722
Cayuga7,16424
Chautauqua9,71321
Chemung8,30414
Chenango3,90417
Clinton5,0976
Columbia4,3667
Cortland4,3669
Delaware2,67810
Dutchess32,114114
Erie94,706134
Essex1,7796
Franklin2,93425
Fulton4,89315
Genesee5,72916
Greene3,6957
Hamilton3613
Herkimer5,61620
Jefferson6,69827
Lewis2,9725
Livingston4,83021
Madison4,94825
Monroe74,387152
Montgomery4,70030
Nassau198,853372
Niagara21,08232
NYC1,019,2351,783
Oneida24,13047
Onondaga42,55397
Ontario7,98434
Orange52,247117
Orleans3,34019
Oswego8,52639
Otsego3,84318
Putnam11,38547
Rensselaer12,42236
Rockland49,27657
Saratoga17,27444
Schenectady14,49339
Schoharie1,8957
Schuyler1,1460
Seneca2,1938
St. Lawrence7,58959
Steuben7,46734
Suffolk217,155457
Sullivan7,34726
Tioga4,10210
Tompkins5,20740
Ulster15,35443
Warren4,23023
Washington3,4719
Wayne6,35520
Westchester137,316212
Wyoming3,70910
Yates1,2555

Tuesday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,601. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Albany1
Bronx1
Cayuga1
Erie2
Essex1
Herkimer1
Kings2
Manhattan1
Nassau2
Oneida1
Queens5
Richmond1
Saratoga1
Suffolk4
Ulster1
Westchester2

Tuesday, 35,311 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 29,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

 People with at least one vaccine dosePeople with complete vaccine series
RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hoursCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region724,7151,287666,445959
Central New York567,1161,019527,154729
Finger Lakes732,6361,201684,7111,041
Long Island1,751,6375,1691,556,5194,097
Mid-Hudson1,382,9903,7021,226,8722,840
Mohawk Valley282,246481261,008403
New York City6,152,44519,9875,469,16418,053
North Country261,818471237,241208
Southern Tier375,537522347,400432
Western New York798,4201,472735,0431,182
Statewide13,029,56035,31111,711,55729,944

