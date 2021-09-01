Gov. Hochul provides Wednesday coronavirus update for NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Gov. Kathy Hochul Wednesday updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19.
“New Yorkers are continuing to fight COVID-19 every single day, but it’s clear that the way we defeat this pandemic is getting vaccinated and we need more shots in arms,” Governor Hochul said. “We have sites open and shots available across the state, but it’s clear that the Delta variant demands a stronger response, and that’s why we’re implementing new rules to keep our children safe in New York schools. Millions of New Yorkers have gotten vaccinated easily and for free, so I urge everyone to help protect their families and communities by taking the shot immediately.”
Wednesday’s data is summarized below:
- Test Results Reported – 146,496
- Total Positive – 4,612
- Percent Positive – 3.15%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.36%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,285 (+51)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 362
- Patients in ICU – 493 (+9)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 250 (+3)
- Total Discharges – 193,113 (+274)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,601
The Health Electronic Response Data System (HERDS) is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,621
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 23,728,555
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 62,861
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 374,389
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 77.2%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 70.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 79.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 71.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 65.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 58.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 67.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 60.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.55%
|4.60%
|4.60%
|Central New York
|4.26%
|4.44%
|4.69%
|Finger Lakes
|4.54%
|4.68%
|4.61%
|Long Island
|4.35%
|4.38%
|4.44%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.65%
|3.70%
|3.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.60%
|4.54%
|4.53%
|New York City
|2.52%
|2.52%
|2.53%
|North Country
|4.42%
|4.63%
|4.62%
|Southern Tier
|3.74%
|3.69%
|3.53%
|Western New York
|4.02%
|4.11%
|4.09%
|Statewide
|3.31%
|3.35%
|3.36%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Sunday, August 29, 2021
|Monday, August 30, 2021
|Tuesday, August 31, 2021
|Bronx
|2.92%
|2.87%
|2.90%
|Kings
|2.63%
|2.58%
|2.59%
|New York
|1.96%
|2.00%
|1.97%
|Queens
|2.48%
|2.52%
|2.49%
|Richmond
|3.29%
|3.35%
|3.52%
Tuesday, 4,612 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,265,300. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|26,925
|64
|Allegany
|3,721
|6
|Broome
|20,109
|68
|Cattaraugus
|6,157
|22
|Cayuga
|7,164
|24
|Chautauqua
|9,713
|21
|Chemung
|8,304
|14
|Chenango
|3,904
|17
|Clinton
|5,097
|6
|Columbia
|4,366
|7
|Cortland
|4,366
|9
|Delaware
|2,678
|10
|Dutchess
|32,114
|114
|Erie
|94,706
|134
|Essex
|1,779
|6
|Franklin
|2,934
|25
|Fulton
|4,893
|15
|Genesee
|5,729
|16
|Greene
|3,695
|7
|Hamilton
|361
|3
|Herkimer
|5,616
|20
|Jefferson
|6,698
|27
|Lewis
|2,972
|5
|Livingston
|4,830
|21
|Madison
|4,948
|25
|Monroe
|74,387
|152
|Montgomery
|4,700
|30
|Nassau
|198,853
|372
|Niagara
|21,082
|32
|NYC
|1,019,235
|1,783
|Oneida
|24,130
|47
|Onondaga
|42,553
|97
|Ontario
|7,984
|34
|Orange
|52,247
|117
|Orleans
|3,340
|19
|Oswego
|8,526
|39
|Otsego
|3,843
|18
|Putnam
|11,385
|47
|Rensselaer
|12,422
|36
|Rockland
|49,276
|57
|Saratoga
|17,274
|44
|Schenectady
|14,493
|39
|Schoharie
|1,895
|7
|Schuyler
|1,146
|0
|Seneca
|2,193
|8
|St. Lawrence
|7,589
|59
|Steuben
|7,467
|34
|Suffolk
|217,155
|457
|Sullivan
|7,347
|26
|Tioga
|4,102
|10
|Tompkins
|5,207
|40
|Ulster
|15,354
|43
|Warren
|4,230
|23
|Washington
|3,471
|9
|Wayne
|6,355
|20
|Westchester
|137,316
|212
|Wyoming
|3,709
|10
|Yates
|1,255
|5
Tuesday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,601. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Cayuga
|1
|Erie
|2
|Essex
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Nassau
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Queens
|5
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|1
|Suffolk
|4
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|2
Tuesday, 35,311 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 29,944 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
|People with at least one vaccine dose
|People with complete vaccine series
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|724,715
|1,287
|666,445
|959
|Central New York
|567,116
|1,019
|527,154
|729
|Finger Lakes
|732,636
|1,201
|684,711
|1,041
|Long Island
|1,751,637
|5,169
|1,556,519
|4,097
|Mid-Hudson
|1,382,990
|3,702
|1,226,872
|2,840
|Mohawk Valley
|282,246
|481
|261,008
|403
|New York City
|6,152,445
|19,987
|5,469,164
|18,053
|North Country
|261,818
|471
|237,241
|208
|Southern Tier
|375,537
|522
|347,400
|432
|Western New York
|798,420
|1,472
|735,043
|1,182
|Statewide
|13,029,560
|35,311
|11,711,557
|29,944