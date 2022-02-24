BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — While holding a storm briefing downstate, New York State Gov. Kathy Hochul also gave an update Thursday on the latest COVID-19 data.

COVID cases are dropping across the state and locally in Western New York.

“These are truly good numbers, this is a cause of optimism, a sense that we are beyond turning the corner we are emerging from this and also our hospitalization, another metric that we watch very closely because hospitals are the lagging indicator,” Hochul said.

Since New York State dropped the indoor mask or vaccination requirement in indoor public places two weeks ago, no region in the state has seen a rise in COVID cases. In fact, cases and hospital admissions are both down.

With many children still on February vacation for the remainder of the week, Hochul is hopeful that families will get their kids vaccinated and have their kids take a COVID test, in case they possibly were exposed to the virus while on break.

The state says it has sent nearly 5 million test kits to schools before break and that an additional two million more will go out next week to schools.

Michael Cornell, the president of the Erie Niagara School Superintendents Association says many districts gave out two tests to students and staff members before break.

“When they come back, parents please use those kits, test your children Monday morning before they head into school, it doesn’t take much time, it’s not invasive, it’s very simple and then, there’s been enough kits that have been distributed for you to test them again, just in a couple days, just in case they were exposed,” Hochul said.

Hochul says no decision has been made on whether to lift the mask mandate in schools.

“We are prepared to stay on the same timeline that I’ve been laying out for a number of weeks now of what we’re going to continue looking at as we make decisions on the school masks, again this will always be driven by the data that is in front of us,” the governor said.

With COVID cases dropping locally, Erie County is very close to hitting a threshold that would allow the mask mandate inside county buildings to be lifted. Right now, according to the Erie County Health Department, Erie County’s 7-day positivity rate is 3.6 percent — the threshold is 3 percent, with the county reaching the CDC’s metric of being an area where the transmission of the virus is “substantial.” ECDOH says COVID data shows the county just reached substantial status.