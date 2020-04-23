Governor Cuomo announces preliminary results of the antibody testing in the state

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)–Thursday the governor announced the preliminary results of the antibody testing, after 3,000 people were randomly tested throughout New York State.

These results show an estimate that nearly 14% of New Yorkers were likely infected and now have the antibodies.

That’s approximately 2.7 million people to be infected with the disease.

The results show the largest concentration of the positive tests were found downstate, while 3.6% of positive antibody test results were from Upstate and Western New York.

This comes after the state has been testing people at grocery stores and other shopping places across 19 counties including here in Western New York.

While discussing the infection rate, Cuomo says with approximately 15,500 deaths, the death rate is approximately .5 of those infected.

But he believes that number will go up as it does not represent at-home deaths.

He also says antibody testing continues to be important as the state continues to look into a reopening plan