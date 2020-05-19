Governor Cuomo calls on federal government to set vaccine rules

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says the federal government needs to make sure that when a vaccine is developed, everyone can get it.

During his briefing today, the governor called on the Food and Drug Administration to require the company that comes up with the vaccine to release the rights of the formula.

He says this will allow the vaccine to reach everyone across the globe in a lot less time.

There’s a lot of excitement about a potential vaccine right now.

A company called Moderna Therapeutics says all 45 participants in their vaccine trial developed COVID antibodies.