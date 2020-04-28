Governor Cuomo discusses how the pandemic could impact summer plans involving large crowds

(WIVB)–While Western New Yorkers wait for businesses to reopen, people are looking ahead to the warmer weather, wondering how the pandemic will affect summer plans involving large crowds.

Today, Governor Andrew Cuomo discussed regional “attractive nuisances.”

These are events that have potential to bring in large groups of people from outside of the area to gather.

As part of the reopening plan, Cuomo says this goes against social distancing protocols which continue to be needed to stop the spread of coronavirus.

At this point, the governor says they’re looking into how this affects summer plans, like the State Fair held in Syracuse, which he says he doesn’t think could happen without having the entire state open first.

In a statement, an official with the Erie County Agricultural Society, who sponsors the Erie County Fair says the group is looking into how the governor’s statement could affect the fair, which is scheduled for the middle of August.

The official says they’re still waiting to hear back from the governor’s office on how to proceed but will be meeting to further discuss the fair’s future for this year.

Buffalo Greekfest, which was scheduled for June, has been postponed due to COVID until further notice.