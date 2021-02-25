Governor Cuomo gives Thursday coronavirus update

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Governor Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the latest COVID-19 figures on Thursday. The Governor said both positivity and hospitalization rates have decreased due to the state’s vaccination efforts and the “disciplined behavior of New Yorkers.
The seven day average positivity rate of 3.34% is the lowest the state has seen since November 27.
A total of 5,703 people have been hospitalized statewide. Of those requiring hospital treatment, 1,124 patients require treatment in the intensive care unit and 774 are currently intubated.
The Governor also announced 89 people died from coronavirus in New York State on Wednesday.
“We’re continuing to see promising decreases in the positivity and hospitalization rates, and these numbers show that our vaccination efforts and the disciplined behavior of New Yorkers are working to beat back this virus.
Now that our numbers are back on track, we are able to begin reopening more businesses and sectors of our economy – like arts, entertainment and weddings – while continuing to monitor the infection rate to make sure we don’t lose any of the progress we’ve already made. This is all good news – but now is not the time for New Yorkers to get complacent. I encourage everyone to continue doing the things we know are effective in fighting this virus – wash your hands, wear a mask and practice social distancing.”Governor Andrew Cuomo
Over 2.5 million New Yorkers, 12.8% of the state’s population, have now received their first vaccine dose and 7% are fully vaccinated after receiving both doses.
The delayed week 10 allocation has finished arriving and the week 11 shipment is currently being delivered to providers.
Currently, around 10-million people state-wide are eligible to receive the vaccine, a screening tool is available for those unsure of their eligibility.
Thursday’s state-wide coronavirus data is as follows:
- Test Results Reported – 278,942
- Total Positive – 8,746
- Percent Positive – 3.14%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.34%
- Patient Hospitalization – 5,703 (-173)
- Net Change Patient Hospitalization Past Week – -731
- Patients Newly Admitted – 675
- Hospital Counties – 55
- Number ICU – 1,124 (-30)
- Number ICU with Intubation – 774 (-26)
- Total Discharges – 144,322 (+663)
- Deaths – 89
- Total Deaths – 38,227
The regional hospital bed capacity and occupancy numbers, including the number of hospitalizations as a percent of the region’s population, is as follows:
|Region
|COVID Patients Currently in Hospital in Region
|COVID Patients as Percent of Region Population
|Percent of Hospital Beds Available Within 7 Days Under Surge Plan
|Capital Region
|162
|0.01%
|35%
|Central New York
|75
|0.01%
|33%
|Finger Lakes
|224
|0.02%
|41%
|Long Island
|960
|0.03%
|34%
|Mid-Hudson
|600
|0.03%
|44%
|Mohawk Valley
|94
|0.02%
|37%
|New York City
|3,190
|0.04%
|31%
|North Country
|67
|0.02%
|57%
|Southern Tier
|127
|0.02%
|47%
|Western New York
|204
|0.01%
|38%
|Statewide
|5,703
|0.03%
|36%
The regional ICU bed capacity and occupancy numbers are as follows:
|Region
|Total ICU Beds in Region
|Total Occupied ICU Beds in Region
|Percent of ICU Beds Available in Region (7-day Avg)
|Capital Region
|246
|204
|23%
|Central New York
|262
|171
|34%
|Finger Lakes
|397
|262
|37%
|Long Island
|863
|680
|22%
|Mid-Hudson
|679
|385
|42%
|Mohawk Valley
|127
|87
|31%
|New York City
|2,607
|2,023
|22%
|North Country
|61
|40
|45%
|Southern Tier
|126
|70
|44%
|Western New York
|545
|314
|39%
|Statewide
|5,913
|4,236
|28%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|REGION
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Capital Region
|1.99%
|2.02%
|1.95%
|Central New York
|1.20%
|1.08%
|1.05%
|Finger Lakes
|2.28%
|2.22%
|2.11%
|Long Island
|4.30%
|4.10%
|4.17%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.23%
|4.18%
|4.21%
|Mohawk Valley
|1.96%
|1.92%
|1.95%
|New York City
|4.49%
|4.35%
|4.37%
|North Country
|3.84%
|3.39%
|3.18%
|Southern Tier
|0.69%
|0.71%
|0.74%
|Western New York
|2.44%
|2.31%
|2.03%
|Statewide
|3.46%
|3.36%
|3.34%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|BOROUGH
|MONDAY
|TUESDAY
|WEDNESDAY
|Bronx
|5.78%
|5.62%
|5.96%
|Brooklyn
|4.37%
|4.72%
|4.77%
|Manhattan
|2.74%
|2.80%
|2.92%
|Queens
|4.93%
|4.85%
|4.99%
|Staten Island
|4.43%
|4.62%
|4.74%
Of the 1,606,520 total individuals who tested positive for the virus, the geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|20,620
|94
|Allegany
|2,869
|13
|Broome
|14,521
|109
|Cattaraugus
|4,351
|27
|Cayuga
|5,333
|21
|Chautauqua
|7,257
|44
|Chemung
|6,408
|11
|Chenango
|2,397
|7
|Clinton
|3,507
|39
|Columbia
|3,360
|13
|Cortland
|3,112
|10
|Delaware
|1,478
|9
|Dutchess
|21,968
|106
|Erie
|64,414
|348
|Essex
|1,328
|11
|Franklin
|2,008
|12
|Fulton
|3,272
|27
|Genesee
|4,372
|37
|Greene
|2,609
|11
|Hamilton
|279
|2
|Herkimer
|4,534
|3
|Jefferson
|4,724
|43
|Lewis
|2,046
|20
|Livingston
|3,484
|6
|Madison
|3,806
|14
|Monroe
|52,122
|209
|Montgomery
|3,137
|16
|Nassau
|145,985
|695
|Niagara
|15,156
|56
|NYC
|698,751
|4,313
|Oneida
|19,583
|64
|Onondaga
|32,151
|97
|Ontario
|5,731
|32
|Orange
|36,334
|232
|Orleans
|2,433
|11
|Oswego
|5,956
|21
|Otsego
|2,307
|40
|Putnam
|8,244
|40
|Rensselaer
|8,902
|42
|Rockland
|38,138
|190
|Saratoga
|11,796
|73
|Schenectady
|10,740
|55
|Schoharie
|1,183
|7
|Schuyler
|857
|5
|Seneca
|1,574
|10
|St. Lawrence
|5,383
|47
|Steuben
|5,463
|11
|Suffolk
|160,292
|721
|Sullivan
|4,689
|27
|Tioga
|2,779
|8
|Tompkins
|3,427
|13
|Ulster
|9,898
|44
|Warren
|2,807
|12
|Washington
|2,295
|16
|Wayne
|4,425
|16
|Westchester
|106,129
|579
|Wyoming
|2,785
|7
|Yates
|1,011
|0
Yesterday, 89 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 38,227. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|Deaths by County of Residence
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|9
|Broome
|2
|Cayuga
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|8
|Fulton
|1
|Greene
|1
|Kings
|12
|Manhattan
|8
|Monroe
|3
|Nassau
|5
|Niagara
|4
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Queens
|16
|Rensselaer
|1
|Rockland
|3
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|5
|Ulster
|1
|Westchester
|3
|Wyoming
|1