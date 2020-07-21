Governor Cuomo is coming down on bars and restaurants who violate the rules

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Bars were technically never supposed to reopen, that’s according to Governor Cuomo.

He says the state never authorized bars to do so during a coronavirus update via conference call this morning.

Cuomo pointed out there have been recent mask violations and crowding at bars and restaurants across the state.

He says people can congregate at bars, and that’s what the state is trying to prevent.

In New York State, there isn’t a separate bar and restaurant license as other states have.

Cuomo says many bars are still shut down in other states.

He says he didn’t authorize outdoor drinking, but outdoor dining.

The governor says he understands bars took that opportunity to open after being shut down for several months, but if places don’t comply with the rules, everyone will suffer the consequences.

“I’ve spoken to many bar and restaurant owners who are doing the right thing, playing by the rules and it’s unfortunate the good get penalized for the actions of the bad,” Cuomo added.

He says local governments must enforce the rules.

The State Liquor Authority has suspended the licenses of several places. None are in Western New York.