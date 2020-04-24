Governor Cuomo reminds New Yorkers how easy virus can spread in Friday’s briefing

(WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo is reminding New Yorkers just how easily the coronavirus can spread.

He showed a chart of how long the virus can live during his briefing on Friday.

Cuomo says the virus can linger as droplets in the air for up to three hours before falling to the ground.

He also says the virus can live up to 72 hours on plastic and stainless steel surfaces and up to 24 hours on cardboard.

Cuomo says this is important to factor in when going through your own daily life.

When asked about when the state would re-open, Cuomo mentioned that the CDC says the recommendations require there be two weeks of decline or flattening of the curve.

Cuomo says he would like to see two weeks of declining coronavirus cases before the state reopens.

He also mentioned that the state his looking into new cleaning and disinfecting methods to help reopen the state.