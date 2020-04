(WIVB)–Governor Cuomo says schools will not open until he says they can open statewide.

The governor says the government will address the issue on a week-by-week basis but it will be necessary to have schools open to make it possible for New York’s businesses to also get back to normal.

The governor added, he would not open schools unless they were disinfected and there were plans for social distancing.

He says schools in different parts of the state could open at different times than others.