Governor Cuomo says state now testing about 30,000 people a day

(WIVB)–New York is ramping up testing as it moves to reopen parts of the state that were not hit as hard by the coronavirus.

Governor Cuomo says the state is now testing about 30,000 people a day.

That’s up more than 10,000 from a week ago.

Cuomo says he’s working with the federal government to start testing 40,000 people a day.

He says it’s key to reopening the state.

The governor says the goal is for regions to meet multiple criteria, in order to reopen.

Cuomo said it’s all based on the rate of transmission of the virus, which must remain low.