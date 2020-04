ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB)–Governor Andrew Cuomo says the state does not have the money to pay for the growing list of people filing for unemployment.

The State Department of Labor says they’ve paid out more than $3 billion in unemployment benefits since the pandemic began last month.

The governor announced today that Washington will have to step in and help the state pay for this rising cost.

So far, close to 1.5 million New Yorkers have filed for unemployment benefits in the last six weeks.