Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“We are continuing to partner with localities and health providers to make sure the vaccine is accessible in every part of the state,” Governor Hochul said. “We know the vaccine works, and we know that by not taking it you are many times more vulnerable to the most severe symptoms of COVID-19. If you still need to get your shot, you need to do so for your safety and the safety of everyone around you.”  

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below: 

  • Test Results Reported – 197,275
  • Total Positive – 5,368
  • Percent Positive – 2.72%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.07%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,382 (-13)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 322
  • Patients in ICU – 557 (-10)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 312 (-2)
  • Total Discharges – 197,629 (+303)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 27
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,133
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,184
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 24,621,870
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 58,712
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 366,081
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 79.9%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 72.1%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 82.4%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.9%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 67.6%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 69.7%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 62.3% 

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows: 

RegionWednesday, September 15, 2021Thursday, September 16, 2021Friday, September 17, 2021
Capital Region4.26%4.21%4.12%
Central New York5.37%5.03%4.99%
Finger Lakes4.95%4.94%4.93%
Long Island4.06%3.97%3.92%
Mid-Hudson3.54%3.41%3.36%
Mohawk Valley4.64%4.64%4.55%
New York City2.12%2.06%2.07%
North Country5.63%5.80%5.85%
Southern Tier3.37%3.20%3.33%
Western New York5.02%4.96%4.75%
Statewide3.16%3.09%3.07%


Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYCWednesday, September 15, 2021Thursday, September 16, 2021Friday, September 17, 2021
Bronx2.23%2.16%2.03%
Kings2.34%2.32%2.36%
New York1.59%1.55%1.55%
Queens2.20%2.15%2.16%
Richmond2.76%2.58%2.62%

Yesterday, 5,368 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,349,893. A geographic breakdown is as follows: 

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany28,16491
Allegany3,96721
Broome21,486117
Cattaraugus6,64523
Cayuga7,78222
Chautauqua10,67452
Chemung8,88952
Chenango4,13321
Clinton5,52965
Columbia4,58022
Cortland4,74518
Delaware3,00515
Dutchess33,51679
Erie98,209146
Essex1,9228
Franklin3,41943
Fulton5,21612
Genesee5,98324
Greene3,89721
Hamilton4073
Herkimer5,92419
Jefferson7,32641
Lewis3,1318
Livingston5,11715
Madison5,31816
Monroe77,364168
Montgomery5,01335
Nassau205,391372
Niagara21,93251
NYC1,048,6132,082
Oneida25,44080
Onondaga45,229128
Ontario8,42823
Orange54,147102
Orleans3,57711
Oswego9,43836
Otsego4,12212
Putnam11,74237
Rensselaer13,12642
Rockland50,49756
Saratoga18,25468
Schenectady15,12352
Schoharie2,0509
Schuyler1,2552
Seneca2,43210
St. Lawrence8,71569
Steuben8,23354
Suffolk225,877512
Sullivan7,74023
Tioga4,36016
Tompkins5,84146
Ulster16,19550
Warren4,62523
Washington3,85417
Wayne6,83632
Westchester140,204179
Wyoming3,8779
Yates1,3798

Yesterday, 27 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,133. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx1
Broome1
Chautauqua1
Erie1
Genesee1
Kings3
Manhattan3
Monroe3
Nassau1
Oneida1
Onondaga2
Otsego1
Queens3
Steuben1
Suffolk2
Sullivan1
Tioga1

Yesterday, 32,739 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 28,154 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region739,975973
Central New York578,299678
Finger Lakes749,730989
Long Island1,827,7905,206
Mid-Hudson1,426,8602,720
Mohawk Valley288,379324
New York City6,454,85219,557
North Country268,149465
Southern Tier384,105500
Western New York818,1091,327
Statewide13,536,24832,739

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative 
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region680,1881,025
Central New York536,367597
Finger Lakes698,347895
Long Island1,617,2644,954
Mid-Hudson1,264,9412,554
Mohawk Valley266,763419
New York City5,713,99815,521
North Country241,761460
Southern Tier354,514492
Western New York751,2911,237
Statewide12,125,43428,154

