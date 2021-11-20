Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.

“The booster is safe, free and widely available, and a critical way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the colder months,” Governor Hochul said. “Both the vaccine and booster are available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local health departments and other locations across the state – visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment. There is one simple solution to ensure New Yorkers can enjoy a safe holiday season – get vaccinated if you haven’t already and get a booster shot if you have.”

Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 201,469

Total Positive – 7,097

Percent Positive – 3.52%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.73%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,249 (+85)

Patients Newly Admitted – 370

Patients in ICU – 455 (+31)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 234 (+15)

Total Discharges – 212,864 (+262)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 23

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,189

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789

Total vaccine doses administered – 28,990,768

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,235

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 707,762

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.3%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.3%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.9%

Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:

Region 11/5/2021 11/12/2021 11/19/2021 Capital Region 31.51 43.65 53.78 Central New York 35.68 42.57 49.32 Finger Lakes 41.55 56.65 63.85 Long Island 17.25 22.72 29.41 Mid-Hudson 13.90 18.65 22.28 Mohawk Valley 40.59 57.78 61.99 New York City 9.99 12.36 14.57 North Country 46.24 57.22 59.09 Southern Tier 40.60 53.37 60.98 Western New York 39.68 54.69 67.72 Statewide 20.30 26.68 31.63

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Capital Region 6.18% 6.69% 6.84% Central New York 6.32% 6.33% 6.45% Finger Lakes 8.87% 8.74% 8.59% Long Island 3.74% 3.84% 3.98% Mid-Hudson 2.75% 2.77% 2.80% Mohawk Valley 7.36% 7.59% 7.29% New York City 1.47% 1.54% 1.57% North Country 7.07% 6.94% 7.13% Southern Tier 4.88% 5.05% 5.23% Western New York 9.30% 9.48% 9.48% Statewide 3.58% 3.68% 3.73%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Wednesday, November 17, 2021 Thursday, November 18, 2021 Friday, November 19, 2021 Bronx 1.34% 1.40% 1.48% Kings 1.53% 1.60% 1.60% New York 1.15% 1.18% 1.22% Queens 1.67% 1.79% 1.86% Richmond 2.19% 2.32% 2.30%

Yesterday, 7,097 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,641,084. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 33,432 116 Allegany 5,700 31 Broome 27,338 130 Cattaraugus 9,393 57 Cayuga 9,444 32 Chautauqua 14,092 75 Chemung 12,325 51 Chenango 5,321 43 Clinton 7,727 43 Columbia 5,475 39 Cortland 5,944 23 Delaware 4,175 38 Dutchess 37,287 86 Erie 118,893 674 Essex 2,860 20 Franklin 5,107 51 Fulton 7,486 37 Genesee 8,189 65 Greene 4,762 21 Hamilton 504 4 Herkimer 7,914 44 Jefferson 10,743 71 Lewis 4,028 13 Livingston 6,819 62 Madison 7,059 29 Monroe 93,821 444 Montgomery 6,877 28 Nassau 221,880 443 Niagara 27,179 153 NYC 1,119,607 1,541 Oneida 31,864 144 Onondaga 57,449 202 Ontario 11,094 76 Orange 60,716 155 Orleans 5,226 36 Oswego 13,516 79 Otsego 5,099 20 Putnam 12,920 15 Rensselaer 16,649 109 Rockland 54,824 68 Saratoga 23,236 199 Schenectady 18,599 120 Schoharie 2,538 6 Schuyler 1,816 21 Seneca 3,047 22 St. Lawrence 12,258 66 Steuben 11,827 83 Suffolk 250,019 602 Sullivan 9,208 34 Tioga 6,118 49 Tompkins 7,121 33 Ulster 18,463 60 Warren 6,786 62 Washington 6,136 80 Wayne 9,682 58 Westchester 146,579 179 Wyoming 5,007 43 Yates 1,906 12

Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

ounty New Deaths Albany 1 Allegany 1 Bronx 2 Broome 1 Erie 3 Fulton 1 Herkimer 1 Kings 2 Monroe 1 Oneida 3 Onondaga 1 Orange 1 Otsego 2 Queens 1 Suffolk 1 Wayne 1

Yesterday, 26,849 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,249 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 789,570 1,402 Central New York 609,460 1,521 Finger Lakes 805,064 1,502 Long Island 1,988,908 2,958 Mid-Hudson 1,543,959 2,683 Mohawk Valley 306,353 562 New York City 7,110,253 13,120 North Country 284,519 461 Southern Tier 411,258 1,037 Western New York 883,152 1,603 Statewide 14,732,496 26,849

People with complete vaccine series: