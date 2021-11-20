Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“The booster is safe, free and widely available, and a critical way to prevent the spread of COVID-19 as we head into the colder months,” Governor Hochul said. “Both the vaccine and booster are available at pharmacies, doctor’s offices, local health departments and other locations across the state – visit vaccines.gov to make an appointment. There is one simple solution to ensure New Yorkers can enjoy a safe holiday season – get vaccinated if you haven’t already and get a booster shot if you have.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 201,469
- Total Positive – 7,097
- Percent Positive – 3.52%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.73%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,249 (+85)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 370
- Patients in ICU – 455 (+31)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 234 (+15)
- Total Discharges – 212,864 (+262)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 23
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 46,189
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 58,789
- Total vaccine doses administered – 28,990,768
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 122,235
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 707,762
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 85.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 77.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 89.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 80.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 73.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 66.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 76.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 67.9%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|Region
|11/5/2021
|11/12/2021
|11/19/2021
|Capital Region
|31.51
|43.65
|53.78
|Central New York
|35.68
|42.57
|49.32
|Finger Lakes
|41.55
|56.65
|63.85
|Long Island
|17.25
|22.72
|29.41
|Mid-Hudson
|13.90
|18.65
|22.28
|Mohawk Valley
|40.59
|57.78
|61.99
|New York City
|9.99
|12.36
|14.57
|North Country
|46.24
|57.22
|59.09
|Southern Tier
|40.60
|53.37
|60.98
|Western New York
|39.68
|54.69
|67.72
|Statewide
|20.30
|26.68
|31.63
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.18%
|6.69%
|6.84%
|Central New York
|6.32%
|6.33%
|6.45%
|Finger Lakes
|8.87%
|8.74%
|8.59%
|Long Island
|3.74%
|3.84%
|3.98%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.75%
|2.77%
|2.80%
|Mohawk Valley
|7.36%
|7.59%
|7.29%
|New York City
|1.47%
|1.54%
|1.57%
|North Country
|7.07%
|6.94%
|7.13%
|Southern Tier
|4.88%
|5.05%
|5.23%
|Western New York
|9.30%
|9.48%
|9.48%
|Statewide
|3.58%
|3.68%
|3.73%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, November 17, 2021
|Thursday, November 18, 2021
|Friday, November 19, 2021
|Bronx
|1.34%
|1.40%
|1.48%
|Kings
|1.53%
|1.60%
|1.60%
|New York
|1.15%
|1.18%
|1.22%
|Queens
|1.67%
|1.79%
|1.86%
|Richmond
|2.19%
|2.32%
|2.30%
Yesterday, 7,097 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,641,084. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|33,432
|116
|Allegany
|5,700
|31
|Broome
|27,338
|130
|Cattaraugus
|9,393
|57
|Cayuga
|9,444
|32
|Chautauqua
|14,092
|75
|Chemung
|12,325
|51
|Chenango
|5,321
|43
|Clinton
|7,727
|43
|Columbia
|5,475
|39
|Cortland
|5,944
|23
|Delaware
|4,175
|38
|Dutchess
|37,287
|86
|Erie
|118,893
|674
|Essex
|2,860
|20
|Franklin
|5,107
|51
|Fulton
|7,486
|37
|Genesee
|8,189
|65
|Greene
|4,762
|21
|Hamilton
|504
|4
|Herkimer
|7,914
|44
|Jefferson
|10,743
|71
|Lewis
|4,028
|13
|Livingston
|6,819
|62
|Madison
|7,059
|29
|Monroe
|93,821
|444
|Montgomery
|6,877
|28
|Nassau
|221,880
|443
|Niagara
|27,179
|153
|NYC
|1,119,607
|1,541
|Oneida
|31,864
|144
|Onondaga
|57,449
|202
|Ontario
|11,094
|76
|Orange
|60,716
|155
|Orleans
|5,226
|36
|Oswego
|13,516
|79
|Otsego
|5,099
|20
|Putnam
|12,920
|15
|Rensselaer
|16,649
|109
|Rockland
|54,824
|68
|Saratoga
|23,236
|199
|Schenectady
|18,599
|120
|Schoharie
|2,538
|6
|Schuyler
|1,816
|21
|Seneca
|3,047
|22
|St. Lawrence
|12,258
|66
|Steuben
|11,827
|83
|Suffolk
|250,019
|602
|Sullivan
|9,208
|34
|Tioga
|6,118
|49
|Tompkins
|7,121
|33
|Ulster
|18,463
|60
|Warren
|6,786
|62
|Washington
|6,136
|80
|Wayne
|9,682
|58
|Westchester
|146,579
|179
|Wyoming
|5,007
|43
|Yates
|1,906
|12
Yesterday, 23 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 45,789. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|ounty
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Allegany
|1
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|2
|Monroe
|1
|Oneida
|3
|Onondaga
|1
|Orange
|1
|Otsego
|2
|Queens
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Wayne
|1
Yesterday, 26,849 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,249 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|789,570
|1,402
|Central New York
|609,460
|1,521
|Finger Lakes
|805,064
|1,502
|Long Island
|1,988,908
|2,958
|Mid-Hudson
|1,543,959
|2,683
|Mohawk Valley
|306,353
|562
|New York City
|7,110,253
|13,120
|North Country
|284,519
|461
|Southern Tier
|411,258
|1,037
|Western New York
|883,152
|1,603
|Statewide
|14,732,496
|26,849
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|714,276
|407
|Central New York
|559,522
|304
|Finger Lakes
|738,050
|532
|Long Island
|1,769,729
|1,596
|Mid-Hudson
|1,357,548
|1,035
|Mohawk Valley
|282,366
|189
|New York City
|6,341,571
|8,420
|North Country
|255,005
|163
|Southern Tier
|374,556
|1,040
|Western New York
|802,073
|605
|Statewide
|13,194,696
|14,291