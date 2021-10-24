Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Digital generated image of Covid-19 cell surrounded by plexus structured shell on black background. (File: Getty)

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers are resilient, they are thoughtful, and throughout the pandemic, they have proven they will do what is necessary to keep their communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best asset we have in protecting ourselves from COVID-19. Getting the vaccine is free, it’s effective, and there are doses readily available all throughout the state.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

  • Test Results Reported – 162,737
  • Total Positive – 2,861
  • Percent Positive – 1.76%
  • 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.12%
  • Patient Hospitalization – 2,007 (-41)
  • Patients Newly Admitted – 251
  • Patients in ICU – 453 (-8)
  • Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-5)
  • Total Discharges – 206,835 (+265)
  • New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
  • Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,348
  • Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617
  • Total vaccine doses administered – 26,637,790
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,355
  • Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 363,041
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.6%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.0%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%
  • Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.0%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.3%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.5%
  • Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

RegionThursday, October 21, 2021Friday, October 22, 2021Saturday, October 23, 2021
Capital Region3.66%3.62%3.64%
Central New York4.80%4.27%4.35%
Finger Lakes4.59%4.61%4.51%
Long Island2.34%2.23%2.18%
Mid-Hudson2.02%1.93%1.95%
Mohawk Valley4.42%4.10%4.02%
New York City1.10%1.07%1.06%
North Country5.57%5.20%4.88%
Southern Tier3.33%3.22%3.08%
Western New York4.60%4.57%4.46%
Statewide2.20%2.15%2.12%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:  

Borough in NYCThursday, October 21, 2021Friday, October 22, 2021Saturday, October 23, 2021
Bronx0.96%0.92%0.93%
Kings1.38%1.34%1.36%
New York0.75%0.71%0.69%
Queens1.05%1.05%1.01%
Richmond1.59%1.53%1.50%

Yesterday, 2,861 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,510,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows:  

CountyTotal PositiveNew Positive
Albany31,07454
Allegany4,68221
Broome24,72972
Cattaraugus7,83013
Cayuga8,72220
Chautauqua12,52626
Chemung11,04625
Chenango4,73318
Clinton6,80720
Columbia5,0436
Cortland5,40121
Delaware3,5916
Dutchess35,77636
Erie107,130171
Essex2,36215
Franklin4,35224
Fulton6,43220
Genesee7,09816
Greene4,42010
Hamilton4390
Herkimer6,87514
Jefferson9,00320
Lewis3,64913
Livingston5,80020
Madison6,26615
Monroe84,941157
Montgomery6,03614
Nassau214,930158
Niagara24,20333
NYC1,093,057709
Oneida28,87048
Onondaga52,461106
Ontario9,43613
Orange57,77866
Orleans4,40117
Oswego11,81753
Otsego4,61711
Putnam12,54112
Rensselaer14,94745
Rockland53,27845
Saratoga20,48561
Schenectady16,89923
Schoharie2,3286
Schuyler1,5548
Seneca2,7614
St. Lawrence10,70137
Steuben10,27328
Suffolk240,469280
Sullivan8,52615
Tioga5,18624
Tompkins6,57425
Ulster17,34922
Warren5,57129
Washington4,68417
Wayne8,27827
Westchester143,85276
Wyoming4,42810
Yates1,6736

Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:  

CountyNew Deaths
Bronx2
Broome1
Cattaraugus2
Chemung1
Dutchess1
Erie3
Jefferson2
Kings2
Nassau1
Oneida1
Orange1
Orleans1
Queens3
Rensselaer1
Richmond1
Saratoga2
Schoharie1
St. Lawrence1
Suffolk2
Wayne1
Westchester2

Yesterday, 11,678 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows: 

People with at least one vaccine dose:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region761,920353
Central New York593,305253
Finger Lakes775,170419
Long Island1,922,172955
Mid-Hudson1,487,785692
Mohawk Valley297,965158
New York City6,855,6918,057
North Country276,237122
Southern Tier396,493215
Western New York851,567454
Statewide14,218,30511,678

People with complete vaccine series:

RegionCumulative
Total		Increase over past 24 hours
Capital Region701,804362
Central New York552,026232
Finger Lakes723,956326
Long Island1,717,5351,263
Mid-Hudson1,326,170816
Mohawk Valley276,873155
New York City6,142,62810,317
North Country250,72187
Southern Tier367,257166
Western New York784,466474
Statewide12,843,43614,198

