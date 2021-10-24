Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“New Yorkers are resilient, they are thoughtful, and throughout the pandemic, they have proven they will do what is necessary to keep their communities safe,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is the best asset we have in protecting ourselves from COVID-19. Getting the vaccine is free, it’s effective, and there are doses readily available all throughout the state.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 162,737
- Total Positive – 2,861
- Percent Positive – 1.76%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.12%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,007 (-41)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 251
- Patients in ICU – 453 (-8)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 245 (-5)
- Total Discharges – 206,835 (+265)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 32
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 45,348
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 57,617
- Total vaccine doses administered – 26,637,790
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 50,355
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 363,041
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 83.6%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 76.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 86.7%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 78.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 70.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 64.3%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 73.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 66.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.66%
|3.62%
|3.64%
|Central New York
|4.80%
|4.27%
|4.35%
|Finger Lakes
|4.59%
|4.61%
|4.51%
|Long Island
|2.34%
|2.23%
|2.18%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.02%
|1.93%
|1.95%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.42%
|4.10%
|4.02%
|New York City
|1.10%
|1.07%
|1.06%
|North Country
|5.57%
|5.20%
|4.88%
|Southern Tier
|3.33%
|3.22%
|3.08%
|Western New York
|4.60%
|4.57%
|4.46%
|Statewide
|2.20%
|2.15%
|2.12%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, October 21, 2021
|Friday, October 22, 2021
|Saturday, October 23, 2021
|Bronx
|0.96%
|0.92%
|0.93%
|Kings
|1.38%
|1.34%
|1.36%
|New York
|0.75%
|0.71%
|0.69%
|Queens
|1.05%
|1.05%
|1.01%
|Richmond
|1.59%
|1.53%
|1.50%
Yesterday, 2,861 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,510,690. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|31,074
|54
|Allegany
|4,682
|21
|Broome
|24,729
|72
|Cattaraugus
|7,830
|13
|Cayuga
|8,722
|20
|Chautauqua
|12,526
|26
|Chemung
|11,046
|25
|Chenango
|4,733
|18
|Clinton
|6,807
|20
|Columbia
|5,043
|6
|Cortland
|5,401
|21
|Delaware
|3,591
|6
|Dutchess
|35,776
|36
|Erie
|107,130
|171
|Essex
|2,362
|15
|Franklin
|4,352
|24
|Fulton
|6,432
|20
|Genesee
|7,098
|16
|Greene
|4,420
|10
|Hamilton
|439
|0
|Herkimer
|6,875
|14
|Jefferson
|9,003
|20
|Lewis
|3,649
|13
|Livingston
|5,800
|20
|Madison
|6,266
|15
|Monroe
|84,941
|157
|Montgomery
|6,036
|14
|Nassau
|214,930
|158
|Niagara
|24,203
|33
|NYC
|1,093,057
|709
|Oneida
|28,870
|48
|Onondaga
|52,461
|106
|Ontario
|9,436
|13
|Orange
|57,778
|66
|Orleans
|4,401
|17
|Oswego
|11,817
|53
|Otsego
|4,617
|11
|Putnam
|12,541
|12
|Rensselaer
|14,947
|45
|Rockland
|53,278
|45
|Saratoga
|20,485
|61
|Schenectady
|16,899
|23
|Schoharie
|2,328
|6
|Schuyler
|1,554
|8
|Seneca
|2,761
|4
|St. Lawrence
|10,701
|37
|Steuben
|10,273
|28
|Suffolk
|240,469
|280
|Sullivan
|8,526
|15
|Tioga
|5,186
|24
|Tompkins
|6,574
|25
|Ulster
|17,349
|22
|Warren
|5,571
|29
|Washington
|4,684
|17
|Wayne
|8,278
|27
|Westchester
|143,852
|76
|Wyoming
|4,428
|10
|Yates
|1,673
|6
Yesterday, 32 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total compiled through HERDS to 45,348. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|2
|Chemung
|1
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|3
|Jefferson
|2
|Kings
|2
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Orange
|1
|Orleans
|1
|Queens
|3
|Rensselaer
|1
|Richmond
|1
|Saratoga
|2
|Schoharie
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|2
|Wayne
|1
|Westchester
|2
Yesterday, 11,678 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 14,198 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|761,920
|353
|Central New York
|593,305
|253
|Finger Lakes
|775,170
|419
|Long Island
|1,922,172
|955
|Mid-Hudson
|1,487,785
|692
|Mohawk Valley
|297,965
|158
|New York City
|6,855,691
|8,057
|North Country
|276,237
|122
|Southern Tier
|396,493
|215
|Western New York
|851,567
|454
|Statewide
|14,218,305
|11,678
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|701,804
|362
|Central New York
|552,026
|232
|Finger Lakes
|723,956
|326
|Long Island
|1,717,535
|1,263
|Mid-Hudson
|1,326,170
|816
|Mohawk Valley
|276,873
|155
|New York City
|6,142,628
|10,317
|North Country
|250,721
|87
|Southern Tier
|367,257
|166
|Western New York
|784,466
|474
|Statewide
|12,843,436
|14,198