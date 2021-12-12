Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“The COVID-19 winter surge has significantly limited hospital bed capacity in many parts of the state, which is why it is more important than ever that we utilize the tools we have at our disposal to keep ourselves and our families safe and healthy this season,” Governor Hochul said. “The vaccine is effective at reducing the risk of hospitalization from COVID-19, and I encourage every New Yorker to get theirs, or their booster, as soon as possible. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and remember we are not powerless. Do everything you can to protect your community.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 249,793
- Total Positive – 11,577
- Percent Positive – 4.63%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 4.61%
- Patient Hospitalization – 3,574 (-29)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 451
- Patients in ICU – 693 (+5)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 388 (+9)
- Total Discharges – 220,194 (+484)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 60
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 47,135
The Health Electronic Response Data System is a NYS DOH data source that collects confirmed daily death data as reported by hospitals, nursing homes and adult care facilities only.
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 59,784
This daily COVID-19 provisional death certificate data reported by NYS DOH and NYC to the CDC includes those who died in any location, including hospitals, nursing homes, adult care facilities, at home, in hospice and other settings.
- Total vaccine doses administered – 31,298,772
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 112,716
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 863,384
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 86.8%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 79.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 93.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 81.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 75.4%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 67.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 80.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 70.3%
Each region’s 7-day average of cases per 100K population is as follows:
|REGION
|Dec. 9
|Dec. 10
|Dec. 11
|Capital Region
|63.93
|63.58
|61.72
|Central New York
|69.19
|68.46
|64.96
|Finger Lakes
|72.68
|67.48
|65.68
|Long Island
|60.74
|64.24
|64.90
|Mid-Hudson
|43.63
|45.56
|45.78
|Mohawk Valley
|80.57
|80.86
|77.21
|New York City
|31.43
|34.12
|37.03
|North Country
|69.39
|69.15
|68.64
|Southern Tier
|78.44
|81.90
|85.42
|Western New York
|77.68
|73.21
|70.64
|Statewide
|49.81
|51.13
|51.9
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Capital Region
|6.73%
|6.60%
|6.54%
|Central New York
|7.71%
|7.49%
|7.45%
|Finger Lakes
|9.12%
|8.73%
|8.54%
|Long Island
|6.20%
|6.34%
|6.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|4.57%
|4.53%
|4.55%
|Mohawk Valley
|8.21%
|8.06%
|7.77%
|New York City
|2.52%
|2.56%
|2.70%
|North Country
|7.67%
|7.73%
|7.76%
|Southern Tier
|6.03%
|6.03%
|6.25%
|Western New York
|10.19%
|9.88%
|9.53%
|Statewide
|4.66%
|4.58%
|4.61%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, December 9, 2021
|Friday, December 10, 2021
|Saturday, December 11, 2021
|Bronx
|2.59%
|2.49%
|2.54%
|Kings
|2.47%
|2.47%
|2.59%
|New York
|1.77%
|1.95%
|2.13%
|Queens
|3.01%
|3.01%
|3.13%
|Richmond
|4.16%
|4.13%
|4.45%
Yesterday, 11,577 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total compiled by HERDS to 2,826,302. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Total Omicron Cases Confirmed Statewide: 34*
|Albany
|36,401
|113
|–
|Allegany
|6,503
|34
|–
|Broome
|30,087
|150
|1
|Cattaraugus
|10,755
|40
|–
|Cayuga
|10,370
|45
|–
|Chautauqua
|16,244
|64
|–
|Chemung
|13,773
|69
|–
|Chenango
|6,048
|32
|–
|Clinton
|8,746
|70
|–
|Columbia
|6,192
|39
|–
|Cortland
|6,501
|37
|–
|Delaware
|4,912
|23
|–
|Dutchess
|39,719
|158
|–
|Erie
|133,442
|508
|–
|Essex
|3,248
|28
|–
|Franklin
|5,910
|26
|–
|Fulton
|8,401
|40
|–
|Genesee
|9,349
|53
|–
|Greene
|5,278
|13
|–
|Hamilton
|557
|6
|–
|Herkimer
|9,048
|37
|–
|Jefferson
|12,324
|73
|–
|Lewis
|4,488
|27
|–
|Livingston
|7,797
|37
|–
|Madison
|8,026
|58
|–
|Monroe
|103,793
|393
|–
|Montgomery
|7,715
|28
|–
|Nassau
|235,824
|943
|2
|Niagara
|30,989
|163
|–
|NYC
|1,166,561
|4,293
|22
|Oneida
|35,309
|127
|2
|Onondaga
|63,178
|243
|–
|Ontario
|12,720
|73
|–
|Orange
|65,072
|255
|–
|Orleans
|6,026
|33
|–
|Oswego
|15,348
|85
|–
|Otsego
|5,948
|34
|–
|Putnam
|13,772
|58
|–
|Rensselaer
|18,819
|116
|–
|Rockland
|56,856
|99
|–
|Saratoga
|26,876
|163
|–
|Schenectady
|20,533
|80
|–
|Schoharie
|3,028
|20
|–
|Schuyler
|2,137
|17
|–
|Seneca
|3,563
|16
|–
|St. Lawrence
|14,011
|66
|–
|Steuben
|13,649
|81
|–
|Suffolk
|267,652
|1,227
|4
|Sullivan
|10,321
|45
|–
|Tioga
|6,911
|34
|–
|Tompkins
|8,377
|319
|2
|Ulster
|20,157
|115
|–
|Warren
|8,004
|66
|–
|Washington
|7,388
|45
|–
|Wayne
|11,219
|71
|–
|Westchester
|152,506
|459
|1
|Wyoming
|5,757
|16
|–
|Yates
|2,164
|14
|–
|Grand Total
|2,826,302
|11,577
|34
Yesterday, 60 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 47,135. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Albany
|1
|Bronx
|1
|Broome
|2
|Chautauqua
|4
|Dutchess
|1
|Erie
|8
|Essex
|1
|Fulton
|1
|Genesee
|1
|Herkimer
|1
|Kings
|4
|Livingston
|1
|Madison
|1
|Manhattan
|2
|Monroe
|4
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Onondaga
|1
|Ontario
|3
|Orange
|3
|Orleans
|2
|Queens
|4
|Saratoga
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Steuben
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Sullivan
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Washington
|1
|Westchester
|2
Yesterday, 21,047 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 21,365 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|811,164
|868
|Central New York
|621,527
|332
|Finger Lakes
|825,378
|528
|Long Island
|2,039,061
|1,587
|Mid-Hudson
|1,591,824
|1,415
|Mohawk Valley
|312,373
|162
|New York City
|7,358,368
|14,142
|North Country
|290,420
|193
|Southern Tier
|419,959
|981
|Western New York
|907,575
|839
|Statewide
|15,177,649
|21,047
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|734,722
|1,191
|Central New York
|572,490
|1,054
|Finger Lakes
|759,688
|1,604
|Long Island
|1,813,213
|1,957
|Mid-Hudson
|1,395,550
|1,975
|Mohawk Valley
|288,321
|291
|New York City
|6,532,775
|10,177
|North Country
|260,642
|328
|Southern Tier
|384,656
|678
|Western New York
|826,801
|2,110
|Statewide
|13,568,858
|21,365