Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.
“New Yorkers came together in unprecedented times to fight this pandemic and keep each other safe,” Hochul said. “We cannot undo the progress we’ve made. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and accessible.”
Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 179,025
- Total Positive – 5,447
- Percent Positive – 3.04%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,367 (-47)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 280
- Patients in ICU – 519 (+1)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 267 (-9)
- Total Discharges – 196,080 (+305)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,948
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,308,968
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 53,179
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,976
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.9%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.4%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.7%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.0%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.9%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.5%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.35%
|4.38%
|4.29%
|Central New York
|5.38%
|5.60%
|5.76%
|Finger Lakes
|4.51%
|4.55%
|4.68%
|Long Island
|4.33%
|4.28%
|4.23%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.80%
|3.64%
|3.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.48%
|5.36%
|5.33%
|New York City
|2.26%
|2.19%
|2.15%
|North Country
|5.53%
|5.57%
|5.71%
|Southern Tier
|3.42%
|3.34%
|3.30%
|Western New York
|4.60%
|4.78%
|4.93%
|Statewide
|3.30%
|3.22%
|3.22%
|Region
|Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Capital Region
|4.35%
|4.38%
|4.29%
|Central New York
|5.38%
|5.60%
|5.76%
|Finger Lakes
|4.51%
|4.55%
|4.68%
|Long Island
|4.33%
|4.28%
|4.23%
|Mid-Hudson
|3.80%
|3.64%
|3.67%
|Mohawk Valley
|5.48%
|5.36%
|5.33%
|New York City
|2.26%
|2.19%
|2.15%
|North Country
|5.53%
|5.57%
|5.71%
|Southern Tier
|3.42%
|3.34%
|3.30%
|Western New York
|4.60%
|4.78%
|4.93%
|Statewide
|3.30%
|3.22%
|3.22%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Thursday, September 9, 2021
|Friday, September 10, 2021
|Saturday, September 11, 2021
|Bronx
|2.65%
|2.59%
|2.49%
|Kings
|2.26%
|2.20%
|2.19%
|New York
|1.55%
|1.54%
|1.53%
|Queens
|2.37%
|2.35%
|2.30%
|Richmond
|3.92%
|3.63%
|3.45%
Yesterday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,319,379. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|27,705
|67
|Allegany
|3,862
|19
|Broome
|20,961
|78
|Cattaraugus
|6,490
|23
|Cayuga
|7,578
|51
|Chautauqua
|10,312
|64
|Chemung
|8,641
|50
|Chenango
|4,046
|15
|Clinton
|5,329
|34
|Columbia
|4,489
|15
|Cortland
|4,620
|35
|Delaware
|2,870
|37
|Dutchess
|33,048
|122
|Erie
|96,939
|193
|Essex
|1,862
|4
|Franklin
|3,230
|29
|Fulton
|5,095
|22
|Genesee
|5,879
|21
|Greene
|3,826
|10
|Hamilton
|396
|0
|Herkimer
|5,819
|21
|Jefferson
|7,085
|43
|Lewis
|3,069
|12
|Livingston
|5,019
|27
|Madison
|5,223
|24
|Monroe
|76,268
|238
|Montgomery
|4,891
|15
|Nassau
|202,967
|394
|Niagara
|21,590
|41
|NYC
|1,038,028
|1,712
|Oneida
|24,934
|104
|Onondaga
|44,329
|244
|Ontario
|8,272
|39
|Orange
|53,494
|146
|Orleans
|3,487
|20
|Oswego
|9,125
|74
|Otsego
|4,026
|18
|Putnam
|11,580
|14
|Rensselaer
|12,874
|36
|Rockland
|50,015
|121
|Saratoga
|17,949
|61
|Schenectady
|14,885
|31
|Schoharie
|2,008
|11
|Schuyler
|1,220
|8
|Seneca
|2,354
|9
|St. Lawrence
|8,297
|71
|Steuben
|7,967
|39
|Suffolk
|222,776
|520
|Sullivan
|7,602
|24
|Tioga
|4,264
|16
|Tompkins
|5,669
|48
|Ulster
|15,935
|96
|Warren
|4,479
|27
|Washington
|3,720
|41
|Wayne
|6,632
|44
|Westchester
|139,198
|150
|Wyoming
|3,814
|10
|Yates
|1,337
|9
Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Broome
|1
|Dutchess
|2
|Erie
|4
|Genesee
|1
|Kings
|2
|Manhattan
|1
|Monroe
|1
|Nassau
|1
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|7
|Saratoga
|2
|Suffolk
|3
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 30,383 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,403 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|734,964
|774
|Central New York
|574,582
|615
|Finger Lakes
|743,717
|993
|Long Island
|1,798,571
|4,020
|Mid-Hudson
|1,411,667
|2,176
|Mohawk Valley
|286,260
|386
|New York City
|6,349,409
|19,350
|North Country
|266,134
|367
|Southern Tier
|381,208
|394
|Western New York
|810,821
|1,308
|Statewide
|13,357,333
|30,383
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|674,981
|704
|Central New York
|532,993
|516
|Finger Lakes
|693,210
|782
|Long Island
|1,593,301
|3,468
|Mid-Hudson
|1,250,758
|2,038
|Mohawk Valley
|264,619
|294
|New York City
|5,634,263
|15,169
|North Country
|239,967
|199
|Southern Tier
|351,745
|291
|Western New York
|744,808
|942
|Statewide
|11,980,645
|24,403