Governor Hochul provides Sunday coronavirus update

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Sunday.

“New Yorkers came together in unprecedented times to fight this pandemic and keep each other safe,” Hochul said. “We cannot undo the progress we’ve made. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and get vaccinated if you haven’t already. The vaccine is safe, effective, free, and accessible.”

Sunday’s data is summarized briefly below:

Test Results Reported – 179,025

Total Positive – 5,447

Percent Positive – 3.04%

7-Day Average Percent Positive – 3.22%

Patient Hospitalization – 2,367 (-47)

Patients Newly Admitted – 280

Patients in ICU – 519 (+1)

Patients in ICU with Intubation – 267 (-9)

Total Discharges – 196,080 (+305)

New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 29

Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 43,948

Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 55,891

Total vaccine doses administered – 24,308,968

Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 53,179

Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 344,976

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 78.9%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 71.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 81.4%

Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 73.1%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 66.7%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 60.0%

Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 68.9%

Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 61.5%

Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Region Thursday, September 9, 2021 Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Capital Region 4.35% 4.38% 4.29% Central New York 5.38% 5.60% 5.76% Finger Lakes 4.51% 4.55% 4.68% Long Island 4.33% 4.28% 4.23% Mid-Hudson 3.80% 3.64% 3.67% Mohawk Valley 5.48% 5.36% 5.33% New York City 2.26% 2.19% 2.15% North Country 5.53% 5.57% 5.71% Southern Tier 3.42% 3.34% 3.30% Western New York 4.60% 4.78% 4.93% Statewide 3.30% 3.22% 3.22%

Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:

Borough in NYC Thursday, September 9, 2021 Friday, September 10, 2021 Saturday, September 11, 2021 Bronx 2.65% 2.59% 2.49% Kings 2.26% 2.20% 2.19% New York 1.55% 1.54% 1.53% Queens 2.37% 2.35% 2.30% Richmond 3.92% 3.63% 3.45%

Yesterday, 5,447 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,319,379. A geographic breakdown is as follows:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 27,705 67 Allegany 3,862 19 Broome 20,961 78 Cattaraugus 6,490 23 Cayuga 7,578 51 Chautauqua 10,312 64 Chemung 8,641 50 Chenango 4,046 15 Clinton 5,329 34 Columbia 4,489 15 Cortland 4,620 35 Delaware 2,870 37 Dutchess 33,048 122 Erie 96,939 193 Essex 1,862 4 Franklin 3,230 29 Fulton 5,095 22 Genesee 5,879 21 Greene 3,826 10 Hamilton 396 0 Herkimer 5,819 21 Jefferson 7,085 43 Lewis 3,069 12 Livingston 5,019 27 Madison 5,223 24 Monroe 76,268 238 Montgomery 4,891 15 Nassau 202,967 394 Niagara 21,590 41 NYC 1,038,028 1,712 Oneida 24,934 104 Onondaga 44,329 244 Ontario 8,272 39 Orange 53,494 146 Orleans 3,487 20 Oswego 9,125 74 Otsego 4,026 18 Putnam 11,580 14 Rensselaer 12,874 36 Rockland 50,015 121 Saratoga 17,949 61 Schenectady 14,885 31 Schoharie 2,008 11 Schuyler 1,220 8 Seneca 2,354 9 St. Lawrence 8,297 71 Steuben 7,967 39 Suffolk 222,776 520 Sullivan 7,602 24 Tioga 4,264 16 Tompkins 5,669 48 Ulster 15,935 96 Warren 4,479 27 Washington 3,720 41 Wayne 6,632 44 Westchester 139,198 150 Wyoming 3,814 10 Yates 1,337 9

Yesterday, 29 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 43,948. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:

County New Deaths Broome 1 Dutchess 2 Erie 4 Genesee 1 Kings 2 Manhattan 1 Monroe 1 Nassau 1 Oneida 1 Onondaga 1 Oswego 1 Queens 7 Saratoga 2 Suffolk 3 Westchester 1

Yesterday, 30,383 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 24,403 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:

People with at least one vaccine dose:

Region Cumulative

Total Increase over past 24 hours Capital Region 734,964 774 Central New York 574,582 615 Finger Lakes 743,717 993 Long Island 1,798,571 4,020 Mid-Hudson 1,411,667 2,176 Mohawk Valley 286,260 386 New York City 6,349,409 19,350 North Country 266,134 367 Southern Tier 381,208 394 Western New York 810,821 1,308 Statewide 13,357,333 30,383

People with complete vaccine series: