Governor updates New Yorkers on coronavirus progress statewide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — On Friday, New York Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo sent out an update on the state’s progress during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New Yorkers’ ability to stay vigilant and conscientious toward their fellow citizens is critical as we continue to battle COVID-19 throughout the state. That mindset—that I wear a mask not just to protect myself, but to protect you as well—is what will get us through to the other side,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers need to keep wearing masks, socially distancing and washing their hands, and local governments need to keep enforcing state guidance. There is a long road ahead, but we will tackle it together by staying New York Tough.”

The Governor’s Office says that 0.95% of Thursday’s COVID-19 tests were positive. Cuomo also said there were seven deaths in the state on Thursday. Statewide, 908 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in 45 counties, bringing the total to 453,755 since the outbreak began. Take a look at the numbers reported Friday:

Patient Hospitalization: 511 (+11)

Patients Newly Admitted: 93

Hospital Counties: 33

Number ICU: 154 (+9)

Number ICU with Intubation: 76 (+4)

Total Discharges: 76,456 (+74)

Deaths: 7

Total Deaths: 25,446

Of 94,818 tests reported on Thursday, 908 were positive. Check out region’s percentage of positive test results from the last three days:

REGION TUESDAY WEDNESDAY THURSDAY Capital Region 0.8% 0.5% 0.7% Central New York 1.0% 1.3% 0.9% Finger Lakes 0.4% 0.7% 0.4% Long Island 1.0% 0.7% 1.0% Mid-Hudson 1.6% 1.5% 1.7% Mohawk Valley 0.6% 0.3% 0.6% New York City 1.1% 1.1% 1.0% North Country 0.2% 0.5% 0.1% Southern Tier 0.4% 0.7% 0.7% Western New York 1.0% 1.9% 1.1%

Take a look at the geographic breakdown of the 453,755 total individuals who’ve tested positive for the virus:

County Total Positive New Positive Albany 3,063 10 Allegany 103 2 Broome 1,513 17 Cattaraugus 258 0 Cayuga 208 3 Chautauqua 561 7 Chemung 415 28 Chenango 248 0 Clinton 158 1 Columbia 588 2 Cortland 169 2 Delaware 133 0 Dutchess 5,108 3 Erie 11,251 50 Essex 164 0 Franklin 66 0 Fulton 333 0 Genesee 317 0 Greene 323 2 Hamilton 15 0 Herkimer 331 2 Jefferson 167 2 Lewis 50 0 Livingston 206 1 Madison 492 0 Monroe 5,985 15 Montgomery 232 0 Nassau 46,505 71 Niagara 1,766 10 NYC 241,882 371 Oneida 2,400 12 Onondaga 4,321 21 Ontario 469 2 Orange 11,955 65 Orleans 330 3 Oswego 479 9 Otsego 335 0 Putnam 1,594 5 Rensselaer 905 2 Rockland 15,045 47 Saratoga 1,031 14 Schenectady 1,398 3 Schoharie 83 0 Schuyler 41 1 Seneca 106 1 St. Lawrence 322 0 Steuben 387 11 Suffolk 46,293 52 Sullivan 1,581 1 Tioga 229 0 Tompkins 408 2 Ulster 2,255 1 Warren 371 2 Washington 294 0 Wayne 315 1 Westchester 38,001 53 Wyoming 135 1 Yates 62 0

In New York, the death toll owed to the virus is 25,446:

County New Deaths Bronx 1 Chemung 1 Manhattan 1 Steuben 2 Suffolk 1 Westchester 1

The State Liquor Authority and State Police Task Force visited 1,455 establishments, and found 10 that were noncompliant with pandemic protocols: